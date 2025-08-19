Who Will Be the X-Factor for Oklahoma's Offense?
With the 2025 season under two weeks away, John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Carson Field ' selected their picks for the Oklahoma player who has the best chance to be the offense’s X-Factor who can combine with quarterback John Mateer and elevate the ceiling of Ben Arbuckle’s unit.
Hoover’s Pick: C Troy Everett
Now a senior and in his third year at Oklahoma after transferring from Appalachian State, center Troy Everett has emerged as Oklahoma’s leader on the offensive line. When Everett got healthy at midseason last year and joined what was arguably one of the worst o-lines in recent OU history, he made them notably better. Now, after a completely healthy offseason for the first time in his college career, Everett has the OU front five on the verge of being good again. Bill Bedenbaugh and Kevin Wilson added Stanford’s Jake Maikkula to compete with Everett, and that has only made Everett better. With talented pieces behind them in 2025, the OU o-line could shine.
Chapman’s Pick: WR Elijah Thomas
Freshman Elijah Thomas has impressed at every stage since arriving in Norman. He’s generated buzz both in workouts and on the practice field, and his emergence would give the Sooners a hyper-athletic, 6-foot-0 threat on the outside that would nicely pair with Deion Burks and Isaiah Sategna. Javonnie Gibson’s injury recovery timeline opens up an opportunity for Thomas to impress in the opening weeks of the season, and adding another big-bodied pass catcher to the aerial attack could be key with little expected production from the Sooners’ tight end room.
Field’s Pick: WR Isaiah Sategna
Isaiah Sategna has already played at a high level in the SEC. He played his best offensive season in 2024 with Arkansas, finishing the year with 491 receiving yards and a touchdown. The most notable factor in Sategna’s game is his speed. His father, Mario, is an assistant track and field coach at Texas A&M and has taught Sategna plenty about what it takes to be speedy. Sategna also is a punt and kick returner: He fielded 15 punts for 180 yards and a touchdown and returned 23 kickoffs for 500 yards in 2023. Sategna has taken first-team reps throughout fall camp and can provide a spark that OU didn’t have in its passing game last year.