Will Jonathan Hatton Jr.'s Power and Speed Translate to Star Potential at Oklahoma?

NORMAN — Few things in life are certain. The old proverb, “Nothing is certain except death and taxes,” is a reminder of life’s unavoidable realities.

Oklahoma football has its own annual constants. One is an offseason storyline built around a much-ballyhooed running back who captures the fan base’s imagination. The latest in that decades-long saga is freshman back Jonathan Hatton Jr.

At 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, it's hard to see him and not think of Adrian Peterson, Joe Mixon or DeMarco Murray, similar physical freaks at the running back position who claim the Crimson and Cream. The young man from Cibolo, Texas, looks the part — but can he play it?

Xavier Robinson, who has been the Sooners' best back when healthy over the last two seasons, didn't do much to quell any of the excitement surround Hatton.

Xavier Robinson said the #Sooners RB room wants to “punish guys and take over.” Then he added to the growing legend of Jonathan Hatton Jr.



READ @ryaber on @SoonersOnSI | https://t.co/pThtHXf6od



WATCH Ryan, @CarsonDField and I break it down ⬇️https://t.co/IQ4xkEYAaf pic.twitter.com/a5pZuGif4u — Brady Trantham (@BradyDoesSports) August 19, 2026

"Man, he's a big guy. He has speed, that's really what's stood out to me," Robinson said on Tuesday.

Robinson isn't wrong. Hatton's burst in the open field has been on display in the time the media has been allowed to watch the Sooners practice. Hatton's speed is rather jarring coming from someone so big.

But Robinson truly tossed gasoline to the already burning fire of Hatton's Fall Camp hype.

"Seeing a big guy that can run 22 miles per hour, which at 235 (pounds) is pretty insane. I say speed and his burst — he's got the physicality. His physique and all that is good.” he said.

Sprinkled into that decades-long saga are the numerous backs that looked the part but for one reason or another didn't get a chance to show it off on Saturdays.

Even for running backs — often described as one of the easier positions for freshmen to come in and immediately contribute — the transition from high school to college is a hurdle not for the faint of heart.

Hatton’s physicality gives him an edge in withstanding the punishment of an SEC schedule. The drawback for running backs of his size is often a lack of open-field speed or the quick feet needed to navigate traffic at the line of scrimmage.

But if Hatton’s performance in April’s Red-White Game and Robinson’s revelation about his speed are any indication, it appears Hatton’s only trial to overcome will be the mental and emotional aspects of the game that come only with live reps.

Oklahoma running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. practices during fall camp. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

That's not to mention that Deland McCullough, known for being a detail-oriented sage of the running back room, will expect more out of him should he see playing time early. McCullough already revealed that Lloyd Avant was the leader of the pack earlier in August, and Robinson has already proven it against great competition when healthy.

Hatton has much to prove and a ways to climb, but should he earn McCullough's trust, it seems Oklahoma has a new running back to look forward to.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.