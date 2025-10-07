Why Oklahoma DB Eli Bowen Feels Comfortable Ahead of the Red River Rivalry
NORMAN — Oklahoma defensive back Eli Bowen doesn’t like the rivalry between OU and Texas being nicknamed the “Red River Shootout.”
Bowen prefers that it be called a “rivalry” or “showdown,” rather than a shootout — simply because he wants Oklahoma’s defense to control this year’s installment of the game.
"We're trying to change the narrative, make it defense-oriented,” Bowen said on Monday after practice.
Bowen, a sophomore, missed the first four games of the season due to a foot injury. The cornerback made his 2025 debut in OU’s 44-0 win over Kent State on Saturday, playing 23 snaps.
Bowen said it was his goal to return for Oklahoma’s SEC opener against Auburn on Sept. 20. That didn’t happen, but the Sooners still won 24-17.
Returning for the Red River Rivalry is the next best thing.
“The environment is always amazing,” Bowen said. “I'm really looking forward to it. We know we're gonna get their best shot. We've just gotta prepare ourselves to give them our best shot.”
Bowen was exceptional during his first season at OU. The defensive back finished his freshman campaign with 30 tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception and four pass breakups to earn Freshman All-America honors.
Now healthy and a year older, Bowen feels like he’s even more prepared to contribute to OU’s defense.
Bowen admitted that the recovery process from his injury took longer than he expected. But he believes that his sometimes-frustrating journey back to the field made him mentally stronger.
“I really felt like God tried to teach me that my identity isn't in football, it's in Him alone, and I can't rely on my football ability to fulfill me,” Bowen said. “I've gotta rely on Him. It was really good.”
Bowen has played in just one game against Texas — and that didn’t go well for him or his teammates.
The Longhorns beat Oklahoma 34-3 last year for their second win in the last three meetings of the series. That was one of six SEC losses the Sooners took in their first year as a conference member.
This year, though, Texas comes into the rivalry game limping.
The Longhorns are 3-2, most recently falling 29-21 to Florida in their SEC opener on Saturday in Gainesville. Texas began the year ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the first time in school history, but after dropping the opener at current No. 1 Ohio State and then falling last week in The Swamp, the Longhorns are now unranked in the poll.
Still, Bowen isn’t underestimating Texas’ athleticism, talent and speed.
“Very explosive offense,” Bowen said. “The receivers are confident. They're moving fast. They do a lot well in the scheme to get players open and whatnot.”
The Sooners used Bowen sparingly against Kent State. OU coach Brent Venables confirmed after the game that they held him to a limited number of snaps to keep him healthy before the Texas game.
"Overall," Venables said, "great to have him back out there."
Even though his usage was modest, Bowen believes appearing in last week’s lopsided win will allow him to be more comfortable in a game as massive as Saturday’s.
“I felt like it was really helpful just to be in the environment of a real game,” Bowen said. “It's a different feeling. You can't quite simulate it in practice, but you can get close. I feel like it was a big thing to get back for that game and get back in the rhythm of things."