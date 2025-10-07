Oklahoma WR Javonnie Gibson Bounced Back From 'Heartbreaking' Injury to Battle Texas
NORMAN — Javonnie Gibson felt his first catch as a Sooner.
He had to fully extend to make reel in a 5-yard catch from Michael Hawkins Jr. in the first quarter of Oklahoma’s 44-0 win over Kent State, taking a pop in the process.
Gibson had to earn his first yards in Norman, but weirdly, it helped the Arkansas-Pine Bluff transfer settle into life with his new team.
“It took the wind out of me,” Gibson said on Monday night. “So I was like, ‘Oh. I’m back on the field now.’ That’s when I realized I’m playing football again. Like I’m really out there doing it.”
Gibson was one of No. 6 Oklahoma’s big additions at receiver last winter.
Last year, he caught 70 passes for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns, giving him the confidence he could step up and compete in the SEC.
Throughout spring practice, he drew rave reviews from teammates and coaches alike, but in the lead-up to the Crimson Combine, he suffered a lower leg injury that sidelined him all summer and for the first month of the season.
The injury took a mental toll on Gibson, especially as he had to watch his teammates battle Michigan and Auburn from the sideline, as it was the first time in his career that Gibson had sustained a major injury.
“I felt like that was heartbreaking to me,” Gibson said. “It wasn’t anything that I’ve experienced before. So I attacked it like I attack everything. I just (have to) grind it out.”
He leaned on his coaches and teammates heavily early in the rehab process, and quarterback John Mateer was there to step in and help Gibson.
“My first week, John took me to his house (and) spent time with me,” Gibson said. “That was a big, important thing to me. I ain’t never had nobody do that… He cooked for me, got my medicine and stuff like that. Made sure I was straight mentally and physically, too.”
Gibson played 23 snaps on Saturday per Pro Football Focus, but he could be in line for a much larger role against Texas.
Teammate Keontez Lewis exited the game on OU’s second offensive snap after a scary collision with the brick wall yards beyond Owen Field’s north endzone, and his status for the Red River Rivalry is up in the air.
Lewis is fourth on the team this year with 17 catches for 210 yards, and he has two touchdowns.
Crucially, Lewis was one of Mateer’s favorite targets on third down, but Gibson feels fully healthy and ready to contribute.
“It was a great experience to be back with my team,” Gibson said. “… I feel like every game that I play, I have something to prove. That’s just me mentally.”
Before signing with the Sooners, the Opelousas, LA, product didn’t know much about the Red River Rivalry.
Now, he’s hoping to make his first real impact as a Sooner inside the Cotton Bowl.
Gibson said he has a good relationship with OU backup quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. That will be beneficial if the sophomore has to lead the offense in Mateer’s place against the Longhorns.
But Gibson has been by Mateer’s side, returning the favor to support his quarterback now that it’s Mateer who is sidelined with an injury.
“I’ve helped him a lot, too,” Gibson said. “I’ve asked him what he needs and I’ve looked out for him, too.”
He might even owe Mateer a dinner, too.
“I’m from down south, so (I’d make) meat and rice, pork chops and green beans.”