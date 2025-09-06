Will QB John Mateer Pass His First Big Test at Oklahoma?
NORMAN — Games like this are why John Mateer transferred to Oklahoma.
OU’s new offensive brain trust, Mateer and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, face the biggest games of their careers on Saturday night.
College GameDay.
Two blue bloods under the lights.
The first inflection point in a make-or-break 2025 season for Brent Venables and the Sooners’ coaching staff.
It’s a bit bigger than anything Mateer experienced at Washington State.
Before switching the Cougars’ crimson for that of No. 18 Oklahoma, Mateer’s biggest start came against Boise State.
He finished 26-for-37 passing for 327 yards, two scores and one interception against the Broncos in 2024. Crucially, Boise State was able to keep Mateer in the pocket.
He logged just 28 yards on 20 carries, meaning Mateer was unable to match Ashton Jeanty’s big night and keep the Cougars in a shootout.
Saturday, Mateer will have to emerge victorious in his first fist fight with the Sooners.
Baker Mayfield’s record for passing yards in an OU debut fell last Saturday, and nothing about Mateer’s 392-yard passing performance against Illinois State shocked Arbuckle.
“I’ve kind of been around him a long time,” Arbuckle said. “I’ve just been impressed from someone who is around him every day and has seen his journey go from Point A to really Point B. Just the confidence he has in himself, but it’s not arrogance, and the leadership he shows in the building. Those are some of the things that really just impress me.”
Mateer’s leadership will be put to the test on Saturday.
Things aren’t going to be perfect for either offense, and Mateer will have to lead through adversity.
At Washington State, that often took the shape of Mateer blasting through defenders to pick up tough yards on the ground.
OU’s locker room is confident that his toughness will win the day against the No. 15 Wolverines, too.
“I 100 percent trust him with everything, and nothing's new,” defensive tackle Jayden Jackson said. “… He's been doing that first day since he got on campus. He's been the same guy, balling, mindset, everything.”
A strong performance and a win against Michigan will propel Mateer firmly to the front of the way-too-early Heisman Trophy race.
He’d also prove he’s ready for the speed and physicality of the SEC with an efficient showing against the Wolverines.
No pressure.