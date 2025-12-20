Buccaneers vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 16
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers will face each other in a pivotal NFC South duel on Sunday.
You'll find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you three of my favorite player props for this divisional showdown.
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets
- Baker Mayfield UNDER 228.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Bryce Young OVER 12.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Chuba Hubbard Anytime Touchdown (+200)
Baker Mayfield UNDER 228.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Baker Mayfield has been struggling a big way in the second half of the season. Since Week 8, his efficiency numbers are in the bottom three of the NFL, next to J.J. McCarthy and Shedeur Sanders. Until he proves that he can return to his early-season magic, I'm going to fade the Buccaneers every chance I get.
Bryce Young OVER 12.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
The Buccaneers have allowed the second-most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks this season. I'm surprised Young's rushing yards total is so low, considering he has combined for 39 rushing yards over the Panthers' last two games. Let's bet on him to reach 13+ rushing yards on Sunday.
Chuba Hubbard Anytime Touchdown (+200)
While Rico Dowdle has taken over as the primary running back for the Panthers, Chuba Hubbard has still been getting plenty of touches, including in the passing game. He has played 40%+ of offensive snaps in the Panthers' last two games, which includes a receiving touchdown against the Rams. That could play a big role against the Buccaneers on Sunday as Tampa Bay has allowed the most receiving yards and the fifth-most receiving touchdowns to opposing running backs. I expect Hubbard to play a significant role in the Panthers' offensive game plan, making him a great bet to score at 2-1.
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $250 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!