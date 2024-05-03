Oklahoma Lands Transfer Guard Duke Miles
Oklahoma has landed a commitment from High Point guard Duke Miles, according to reports.
Miles, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard from Montgomery, AL, is a two-time transfer who began his career at Troy. He will reportedly have three years of eligibility left.
According to his Twitter/X account, Miles received interest from numerous mid-major schools early, but told media that list had grown to include schools like Alabama, Auburn, Kansas, Michigan, Texas, Oregon, LSU, Florida State and others.
In 33 games last High Point last season (27 starts), Miles averaged 17.5 points per game on .528 field goal shooting, including .361 from 3-point range.
Miles also averaged 3.6 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game last season.
In three seasons at Troy, Miles played in 49 games (25 starts). That includes just six games in 2022-23, his final season there.
In his four seasons of college basketball so far, Miles has averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the floor and 32.2 percent from 3-point range.
It’s a solid win for OU coach Porter Moser, who has watched some of his most impactful players from last season enter the portal (five players departed in this cycle) while also failing to land a handful of portal targets.
Moser is hoping to restock the roster following a mass portal exodus for the fourth time as the Sooners failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament during each of his first three seasons.
Since April 23, OU has landed guards Kobe Elvis from Dayton, Jadon Jones from Long Beach State and Brycen Goodine from Fairfield.