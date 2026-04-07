Oklahoma Freshman Guard Announces Entry to Transfer Portal

The transfer portal has been open for less than 24 hours, but Oklahoma has already seen three of its 2025-26 players enter.

Guard Jake Hansen, a freshman from Wauwatosa, WI, announced Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal.

Thank you Oklahoma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zbBtbhRuw2 — Jake Hansen (@jake_hansen27) April 7, 2026

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Hansen expressed his gratitude for his lone season in Norman.

“I want to thank coach (Porter) Moser and this staff for giving me the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream of playing and developing at the highest level of college basketball,” Hansen said. “With that being said, after much conversation and consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal.”

Hansen, who is listed at 6-foot and 170 pounds on OU’s athletic website, was a consensus 3-star prospect in the Class of 2025. He chose Oklahoma over offers from St. John’s, Arizona State, Buffalo and several other Division I programs.

Hansen appeared in three games — against Stetson, Kansas City and Saint Francis — for the Sooners as a true freshman. He combined for only two minutes in those three contests, going 0-for-1 from the field and committing one personal foul.

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Though Hansen’s role was minimal, he was unable to preserve his redshirt this year, as players who enter even one college basketball game are ineligible for redshirt status.

Hansen’s announcement follows the reports that guard Jeff Nwankwo and forward Andreas Holst will enter the portal.

Nwankwo played in 24 games for Oklahoma in 2025-26, averaging 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. The guard transferred to OU from Cowley College (KS), and he is an Oklahoma City native.

Holst came to Oklahoma from Denmark, where he played professionally. He enrolled at the university in the fall, but he did not appear in any games during the 2025-26 season.

The portal opened on Tuesday and will close on April 21. Players who enter the transfer portal are eligible to return to their original school.

In addition to the three players headed to the portal and likely departing from Norman, six players from the 2025-26 squad are now out of eligibility: Nijel Pack, Mohamed Wague, Tae Davis, Jadon Jones, Kirill Elatontsev and Reid Lovelace.

OU’s season ended on Sunday, when the Sooners lost in overtime to West Virginia in the College Basketball Crown championship game. The Sooners finished the season 21-16 overall and won eight of their final 11 contests.