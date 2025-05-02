OU Basketball: Oklahoma Adds Guard to 2025-26 Recruiting Class
NORMAN — Oklahoma has landed another player for its 2025-26 men’s basketball recruiting class.
Jake Hansen, a guard from Wisconsin, announced his commitment to OU on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.
A consensus 3-star prospect, Hansen is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound shooting guard. According to 247Sports, he also collected offers from Arizona State, Buffalo, Grambling State, Cal Poly and St. John’s.
As a junior for Wauwatosa West in Milwaukee, Hansen averaged 17.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He recently led the school to a Wisconsin state championship during his senior year.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA BASKETBALL
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Signs Former McDonald's All-American Derrion Reid from Transfer Portal
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Adds St. Joseph's Assistant to 2025-26 Staff
OU Basketball: Analyzing Oklahoma, Porter Moser’s Postseason Reinforcement Efforts
Hansen is the fourth player Oklahoma has landed in the Class of 2025. One of OU’s other commits, 4-star center Kai Rogers, played with Hansen at Wauwatosa West before transferring to Overtime Elite in Atlanta.
The other two commits are forward Alec Blair and center Andreas Holst, who are 4-star and 3-star recruits, respectively. Rogers, Blair and Holst have all signed their letter of intents with OU.
After Hansen's commitment, the Sooners' recruiting class moved to No. 25 in 247Sports' team class rankings. They were No. 45 before the commitment.
Oklahoma has also added reinforcements through the transfer portal with four signees: guard Xzayvier Brown (St. Joseph’s), guard Nijel Pack (Miami), forward Tae Davis (Notre Dame) and forward Derrion Reid (Alabama). The Sooners currently have the nation’s No. 9 transfer portal class.