Oklahoma AD Roger Denny Hired a New General Manager for Men's Basketball, What Now?

Column

The University of Oklahoma’s hiring of Lucas McKay as its first general manager for men’s basketball brings a much-needed sense of renewal to a once-proud program still searching for its modern identity.

New athletic director Roger Denny made his stance clear on March 14, publicly backing Porter Moser to return for the 2026–27 season as OU’s head coach. Denny praised Oklahoma's "underdog spirit" in "outperforming (their) resources" historically, but emphasized that the administration needed to play a larger role in chasing success.

"An underdog spirit will only take us so far," Denny said on his X account. "It’s my job to ensure that our resources match our expectations. We haven’t held up our end of that bargain. From NIL to staffing and beyond, we’re going to fix that."

McKay's appointment appears to be the next step in the athletic department's role to reinvigorate the basketball program. Though new leadership and a sharper vision have sparked renewed optimism, a lingering cloud of pessimism still hangs over a program worn down by recent struggles.

Oklahoma Director of Athletics Roger Denny speaks during a ceremony at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McKay comes from Clemson, where he spent the previous 14 years under head coach Brad Brownell. He rose through the administrative ranks as a basketball support staff member and administrator before becoming the Tigers' general manager last season.

McKay helped the Tigers post a 302–190 record, reach the NCAA Tournament six times and make deep runs in 2017–18 and 2023–24. Clemson won 20 or more games in seven of those seasons during his run.

Before taking over as general manager, McKay spent five years as Clemson's director of recruiting, after four years as director of operations (2014–18) and another four as video coordinator. For those puzzled by his unconventional climb, NBA coach Erik Spoelstra — one of the game’s best — began as a video coordinator with the Miami Heat.

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More importantly, McKay represents a clear vision of how OU looks to navigate itself back to being a mainstay of the sport. Head coaches are only a piece of the puzzle; they need administrative support and help to lead winning programs — especially at a place like Oklahoma, where every sport is fighting for second behind football.

McKay’s role will encompass every aspect of roster building and program management — from recruiting and player development to navigating NIL strategy and ensuring cohesion with the head coach’s vision.

Interestingly, when OU announced Jim Nagy as the head of its football front office, the language was strikingly similar. Oklahoma said Nagy would “lead OU’s roster management and talent acquisition” and oversee “NIL, the transfer portal, revenue-share allocation, and eligibility requirements."

McKay seems set to adopt the same organizational blueprint Nagy created for football — a logical move that underscores just how far Oklahoma basketball must go to regain its footing.

University of Oklahoma president Joseph Harroz Jr., hugs Oklahoma Director of Athletics Roger Denny | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That would be music to the ears of OU basketball fans craving an exciting style that wins games and restores support. Nagy’s hire from an NFL scouting role and the Senior Bowl raised questions, but he quickly silenced doubts by guiding OU to a College Football Playoff berth and building a future‑focused roster.

McKay’s role in Clemson’s recent basketball success hints he could bring a similar spark to Norman.

In a statement shared with McKay's hiring, Denny said that he "took a critical look at how we must equip our men's basketball program to compete for championships," and landed on McKay due to his "extensive experience in college basketball roster construction and crafting targeted player retention and acquisition strategies."

With a general manager — along with assistant general manager Trae Young's support — and a head coach, roster construction can be an easier task on paper than it has been over the past five years.

Which brings us to the previously mentioned pessimism.

Moser relied on his faith to finish the 2025–26 season on a strong note. Sunday's loss to West Virginia in the College Basketball Crown championship did little to sway any skeptics — winning the new postseason tournament might not have changed many minds either.

It stands now that Moser will be assisted by McKay. Moser's ability to drag his most recent team from the brink of basketball oblivion in early February to the cusp of an NCAA Tournament berth is a testament to solid leadership. A good general manager, in theory, should make that product even better.

But it also stands to reason that Moser’s inability to retain rosters, develop the players who have stayed and avoid steep nosedives in conference play could make this problem bigger than any new general manager can fix.

"Organization is another trait that excites me about Lucas," Moser said in a press release. "He brings organization and structure to the portal and to recruiting. For coaches, especially in the current landscape and during the season, that can be challenging. Lucas thrives in that realm and will be critical to our success in attracting — and retaining — quality players."

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser | Carson Field, Sooners On S

McKay may prove to be great at his job, destined for success in the enviable halls of the athletic department at the University of Oklahoma.

But can he be successful from day one to the point that a Moser‑led team doesn’t just crawl into the NCAA Tournament but firmly belongs in it? Can McKay identify a game‑changing talent that actually wants to play for Moser — and that the team can afford?

Those questions will be answered in time, but Moser’s status — while safe with the administration — is very much in question with the fanbase. Success next season will be met with apathy until real progress shows itself. Failures will bring further indifference.

Can a new general manager fix that? It remains to be seen, but at least the program now has the means to navigate the sport in the future. When Nagy was hired, doubts swelled around Brent Venables' abilities to lead a football monster as Oklahoma's head coach.

Will Moser find that McKay is the reward for his faith? Time will tell.