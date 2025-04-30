OU Basketball: Analyzing Oklahoma, Porter Moser’s Postseason Reinforcement Efforts
Evidently, Oklahoma’s men’s basketball momentum didn’t stop after its first NCAA Tournament appearance under Porter Moser.
The Sooners have already picked up four commitments from the transfer portal.
And OU didn’t just land a few transfers; the Sooners landed a few highly-touted, experienced transfers. They currently have the No. 9 portal class, per 247Sports, and all four of the Sooners’ incoming players are rated as 4-star transfers.
Three of them have already signed.
The first player OU landed was Tae Davis, a forward from Notre Dame. Davis began his college career at Seton Hall before playing at Notre Dame the last two seasons, averaging 15.1 points per game in 2024-25.
Nijel Pack, a guard from Miami, committed to OU a week after Davis. Pack has played five seasons of college basketball between stints at Miami and Kansas State, most recently leading the Hurricanes with 13.9 points per game last year.
Last week, OU signed Xzayvier Brown, a St. Joseph’s transfer who led the Hawks with 17.6 points per game. Brown reached double figures in all 32 of St. Joseph’s games and earned first-team All-Atlantic 10 honors.
While Derrion Reid hasn’t signed yet, he’s another big addition for OU.
A 6-foot-8 transfer forward from Alabama, Reid committed to the Sooners on Monday. Reid averaged six points per game in 2024-25, his freshman year, missing much of the season because of a hamstring injury. He was a 5-star recruit and a McDonald’s All-American out of high school.
Oklahoma’s 2025 transfer class is currently the third best in the SEC, behind only Kentucky and Auburn.
This is necessary, as the Sooners are set to lose several key players from the 2024-25 squad, which reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in four years.
Star freshman guard Jeremiah Fears announced his intentions to declare for the NBA Draft just a few days after the Sooners’ first-round loss to UConn. Regular starters like Jalon Moore, Sam Godwin, Brycen Goodine and Kobe Elvis are all set to graduate in the coming weeks, too. Plus, the Sooners lost four players — Duke Miles, Luke Northweather, Yaya Keita and Jacolb Fredson-Cole — to the transfer portal.
Even with the mass exodus, the Sooners will get much-needed reinforcement in both their frontcourt and backcourt. Plus, OU signed three players — Alec Blair, Kai Rogers and Andreas Holst — in their 2025 recruiting class, which is ranked 40th nationally. Blair and Rogers are 4-star prospects, per 247Sports.
OU’s current momentum is a stark contrast from where the Sooners were just a couple months ago.
The Sooners went on a five-game losing streak in February and began SEC play 3-10 after going 13-0 in their non-conference slate. Oklahoma then won three of its last five SEC games and a game in the SEC Tournament (against Georgia) to put the team back on the right side of the bubble.
A spark is much-needed for the Sooners.
OU hasn’t won more than 20 games since the 2015-16 season, when Buddy Hield led OU to the Final Four. Since then, the Sooners have missed the NCAA Tournament five times, doing so three times in the last four years.
Will this incoming talent build to the last two months’ momentum, or will the Sooners still struggle to win the must-win games like they have for the last decade despite regularly having strong talent?
No one knows.
But the combination of the Sooners’ stellar portal class and a quality recruiting class shows that they aren’t planning on a rebuild in 2025-26.