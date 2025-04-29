Report: Oklahoma Basketball Lands Forward Transfer from Alabama
Another Monday, another transfer commitment for Oklahoma’s men’s basketball program.
The Sooners landed Alabama transfer forward Derrion Reid on Monday, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports. Reid is the Sooners’ fourth transfer commitment in the NCAA’s men’s basketball postseason portal window — and all four of them have committed on Mondays.
As a freshman in 2024-25, Reid played 24 games and started three for the Crimson Tide.
Reid reached double figures six times during the season, averaging six points per contest. He also stood out in Alabama’s NCAA Tournament first-round game against Robert Morris, scoring nine points on 4-of-5 shooting.
A 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward, Reid also averaged 2.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game.
Reid was a part of Alabama’s superb 2024-25 season, where the Crimson Tide entered the tourney as a No. 2 seed. Alabama reached the Elite 8 before falling to No. 2-overall seed Duke in that round.
A Georgia native, Reid was a McDonald’s All-American out of high school, and ESPN listed him as the No. 11 overall player in the Class of 2024. Reid, though, missed 13 games of his first college season due to a hamstring injury.
Reid entered the transfer portal on April 12.
In February, Alabama coach Nate Oats praised Reid and his potential.
"Derrion’s one of our best positional size, athletic defenders," Oats said. "And he’s done very good jobs on different guys when he’s been healthy. It would be great to have him. It’s hard not getting the reps, and he’s missed maybe 35, 36 percent of our practice reps this year.
“I think he’s going to be a pro. He came in as a McDonald’s All-American, he’s got all the intangibles as far as tough, great attitude, high IQ, he’s athletic. A lot of the stuff the pros are looking for.”
Reid joins guard Xzayvier Brown (St. Joseph’s), guard Nijel Pack (Miami) and forward Tae Davis (Notre Dame) as incoming transfers. Brown led the Hawks with 17.6 points per game in 2024-25, Pack has averaged double figures in three of his four college seasons and Davis averaged 15.1 points per game last year.
Brown, Pack and Davis have already signed with OU.
The postseason transfer portal window closed on Tuesday. Players weren't required to choose their new school by the deadline, but that was the last date that they could enter the portal.