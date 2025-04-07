Report: Oklahoma Lands Notre Dame Transfer
Porter Moser might have finally landed an impact big man.
Moser’s Oklahoma clubs have been mostly guard-dominated, and with the loss of three post men already via the transfer portal, the Sooners’ head coach has reeled in a big-time low-post presence.
Tae Davis, a 6-foot-9 junior forward at Notre Dame, has committed to play for OU, according to On3 national basketball writer Joe Tipton.
Davis averaged 15.1 points per game for the Fighting Irish this season, shot 47.6 percent from the floor and 72.4 percent from the free throw line while averaging nearly two assists per game — all career-bests.
Last year Davis averaged 9.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game and shot 48.4 percent from the floor.
Davis played two seasons at Notre Dame after starting his career as a freshman at Seton Hall, where he played in 32 games and averaged 2.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
Davis will have one year eligibility in Norman after playing in 97 career games (66 starts).
The Sooners under Moser have been built outside-in, but Moser had to offset the recent departures of post men Luke Northweather (Missouri), Jacolb Fredson-Cole (McNeese State) and Yaya Keita (TBA).
Low-post contributions have been minor at OU for most of four seasons under Moser — even more so for the last two years. This season, senior Sam Godwin averaged 19 minutes per game, while Northweather and Mo Wague averaged 11. Godwin averaged 6.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season and became a key contributor.
Last year, John Hugley IV averaged 8.4 points but spent much of his court time looking for a perimeter shot. Godwin averaged 18.7 minutes last season, while Northweather averaged 8.6.
At 6-foot-10, Tanner Groves was an everyday starter and inside presence who averaged 10.2 points and 7.2 rebounds and shot 50.8 percent from the field in 2022-23. Groves was one of Moser’s first portal additions when he got the job in 2021. Godwin also averaged 12.7 minutes that season. Groves averaged 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in his first season with Moser, and transfer Ethan Chargois played in 31 games and averaged 14.5 minutes.
With Davis' athleticism and scoring ability down low, Moser may finally have a player he can use as a first option on offense, which could help open up additional perimeter opportunities for OU's guards.
The Sooners returned to the NCAA Tournament this season, but Moser is facing another roster rebuild in 2025-26 and will need to heavily mine the transfer portal.