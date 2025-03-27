All Sooners

OU Gymnastics: Oklahoma's Jordan Bowers Named SEC Gymnast of the Year

Bowers and seven other Sooners were honored with All-SEC accolades in OU's first year as a member of the Southeastern Conference.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma gymnast Jordan Bowers
Oklahoma gymnast Jordan Bowers / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By OU Media Relations

NORMAN – Senior Jordan Bowers was named the 2025 SEC Gymnast of the Year and a league-high seven Sooners earned All-SEC accolades, the conference announced.

Bowers, the No. 2 ranked gymnast in the nation in the all-around, claimed the first major honor for the Sooners as members of the SEC. This is the second gymnast of the year recognition for the Lincoln, NE, native after earning the honor in 2024 while a member of the Big 12.

A three-time Gymnast of the Week honoree in 2025, Bowers has a 100-percent hit rate while competing in the all-around in every meet this season. She has registered 38 marks of 9.9 or higher with 18 scores of 9.95 or higher. She owns 18 event titles in 2025, including a team-best seven in the all-around.

Along with her No. 2 ranking in the all-around, Bowers boasts a pair of top 10 event rankings, coming in at No. 3 on floor and No. 4 on beam. She recorded a 39.600 or higher in the all-around on nine occasions, including three marks over 39.700.

Bowers also earned All-SEC honors with a nod on bars, beam, floor and the all-around.

The All-SEC squad consists of the conference gymnasts with the top eight highest national qualifying scores (NQS) on each event and the all-around. The All-Freshman team is comprised of the athletes with the top four scores on each event and the all-around.

Junior Faith Torrez led the way with five honors as she earned recognition on every event and in the all-around.

Senior Audrey Davis earned honors in the all-around and on bars, while freshman Lily Pederson received recognition on vault and bars. Sophomore Keira Wells was named to the All-SEC vault team.

Pederson was also recognized on all four events and in the all-around on the All-Freshman team, one of just two athletes to do so. Pederson was joined by Addison Fatta, who earned honors on bars, beam, floor and the all-around, and Elle Mueller, who earned a nod on floor.

The Sooners travel to Seattle on April 3-6 for the NCAA Seattle Regional. The No. 2 overall seed, OU will face Auburn, Nebraska and the winner of Illinois/UC Davis in the second round on Friday, April 3, at 9 p.m. CT.

feed

Published
John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Other Sooners