OU Gymnastics: Oklahoma's Jordan Bowers Named SEC Gymnast of the Year
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN – Senior Jordan Bowers was named the 2025 SEC Gymnast of the Year and a league-high seven Sooners earned All-SEC accolades, the conference announced.
Bowers, the No. 2 ranked gymnast in the nation in the all-around, claimed the first major honor for the Sooners as members of the SEC. This is the second gymnast of the year recognition for the Lincoln, NE, native after earning the honor in 2024 while a member of the Big 12.
A three-time Gymnast of the Week honoree in 2025, Bowers has a 100-percent hit rate while competing in the all-around in every meet this season. She has registered 38 marks of 9.9 or higher with 18 scores of 9.95 or higher. She owns 18 event titles in 2025, including a team-best seven in the all-around.
Along with her No. 2 ranking in the all-around, Bowers boasts a pair of top 10 event rankings, coming in at No. 3 on floor and No. 4 on beam. She recorded a 39.600 or higher in the all-around on nine occasions, including three marks over 39.700.
Bowers also earned All-SEC honors with a nod on bars, beam, floor and the all-around.
The All-SEC squad consists of the conference gymnasts with the top eight highest national qualifying scores (NQS) on each event and the all-around. The All-Freshman team is comprised of the athletes with the top four scores on each event and the all-around.
Junior Faith Torrez led the way with five honors as she earned recognition on every event and in the all-around.
Senior Audrey Davis earned honors in the all-around and on bars, while freshman Lily Pederson received recognition on vault and bars. Sophomore Keira Wells was named to the All-SEC vault team.
Pederson was also recognized on all four events and in the all-around on the All-Freshman team, one of just two athletes to do so. Pederson was joined by Addison Fatta, who earned honors on bars, beam, floor and the all-around, and Elle Mueller, who earned a nod on floor.
The Sooners travel to Seattle on April 3-6 for the NCAA Seattle Regional. The No. 2 overall seed, OU will face Auburn, Nebraska and the winner of Illinois/UC Davis in the second round on Friday, April 3, at 9 p.m. CT.