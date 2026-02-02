15 Oklahoma Regular Season Contests Will Air on National Television in 2026

Fifteen Oklahoma contests have been selected to be nationally broadcast across ESPN, ESPN2 and the SEC Network.

The Sooners’ first four nationally televised games will all air on SEC Network.

OU’s March 15 battle with Auburn will be on SEC Network, as will Oklahoma’s contests on March 22 and March 23 at Ole Miss.

The Sooners’ March 28 matchup with LSU will also air on SEC Network, while the March 29 battle with the Bayou Bengals will be broadcast on ESPN.

The March 31 contest with Wichita State will air on the SEC Network, while the entire Texas series has been picked up.

The series opener on April 10 will air on ESPN2, while the final two games of the Red River Rivalry on April 11 and April 12 will air on ESPN.

April 15’s Bedlam battle will air on ESPN2, as will Oklahoma’s April 17 contest against Arkansas and the April 25 matchup against Georgia.

The entire Texas A&M series will be nationally televised as well, with the first two games (April 30 and May 1) airing on the SEC Network, while the series finale on May 2 will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Last year, the Sooners had 12 regular-season contests nationally televised.

This weekend, OU fans will need ESPN+ to view the Sooners.

Oklahoma gets the 2026 season underway against Arizona State on Thursday, and the Sooners will close the weekend with three games against Arizona.

All contests at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic will be broadcast on FloCollege.com. The rest of OU’s home games, as well as road contests in conference play, will air on SEC Network+.

The Sooners were voted second in the SEC Preseason Poll by the league’s coaches, trailing only defending national champion Texas.

No other team received a first-place vote outside of OU and the Longhorns.

The Red River Rivals also had four players each selected to the Preseason All-SEC softball team.

First pitch for Thursday’s season-opener against Arizona State is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s contest against Arizona will start at 5 p.m., Saturday’s game is slated to get going at 6 p.m. and Sunday’s series finale against the Wildcats is set to begin at 12 p.m.