Did Oklahoma Strengthen its Spot Atop the Polls After Sweeping Georgia?

NORMAN — There was little doubt Oklahoma would remain atop the NFCA/Go Rout coaches' poll after sweeping Georgia.

It was just a matter of whether the Sooners would strengthen their grip on the top spot after remaining No. 1 the week before despite going 2-2 and whether they would rise from No. 2 in two of the other major polls.

Patty Gasso's team did solidify its place in the NFCA poll, earning 25 of the 31 first-place votes afgter receiving just 12 a week before.

No. 2 Texas Tech picked up four of the other votes while No. 3 Nebraska received the other two.

The previous week, six teams received first-place votes.

The Cornhuskers moved up a spot, leapfrogging Alabama, who sits at No. 4. UCLA is No. 5, followed by Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Florida State and Arkansas.

Texas A&M, the Sooners' opponent in a three-game series that begins Thursday to close the regular season, dropped three spots to No. 14.

Georgia fell two spots to No. 17 following the Sooners' sweep, while Mississippi State fell one spot to No. 17 and LSU remained at No. 20.

Other Oklahoma opponets in the poll include No. 12 Duke, No. 16 Oklahoma State, No. 19 Arizona, and No. 25 Arizona State.

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The Sooners did rise in the Softball America poll, trading spots with previously No. 1 Nebraska.

Alabama is third in that poll, with Texas Tech and Florida closing out the top five.

In the D1Softball poll. Oklahoma remained at No. 1 followed but Nebraska, Texas Tech, Alabama and Texas.

The Sooners open a three-game series against Texas A&M at 8 p.m. Thursday in College Station, Texas, with plenty on the line.

One win can clinch the top seed in next week's SEC Tournament in Lexington, Ky., while two wins would give the Sooners the outright regular-season title.

Freshman catcher Kendall Wells continues her pursuit of the NCAA single-season home run record. Wells stands at 36, one behind Arizona's Laura Espinoza, who hit 37 in 1995 in 72 games. Wells has played just 50.

Wells has company in that chase, though.

UCLA's Megan Grant has 34, while teammates Jordan Woolery has 31.

The Bruins are also right on Oklahoma's heels in the chase for the team record.

The Sooners enter the weekend with 169 homr runs, while UCLA has 163. Both have already passed the previous record of 161 held by the 2021 OU squad.