Former Oklahoma Infielder Lands at North Texas
Former Oklahoma infielder Kadey Lee McKay is transferring to North Texas, she announced on X on Friday.
McKay joined OU last fall as a member of Patty Gasso’s top-rated 2024 recruiting class, but the Caddo, OK, product struggled to find her way into the lineup.
She played in seven games, all as a substation off the bench, and she hit .200 in five at-bats.
While other freshman found a role as a pinch hitter or pinch runner, such as Tia Milloy and Chaney Helton, McKay was seldom used by Gasso.
Redshirt freshman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas won the starting job at third base and true freshman Gabbie Garcia grew into her role at shortstop, which limited the spots on the field for McKay.
Transfer Ailana Agbayani took control of the spot at second base, and Cydney Sanders or freshman Sydney Barker played all of the crucial contests at first base.
Only Sanders graduated from the OU infield, which blocked McKay’s path to the field.
McKay will be able to help new North Texas coach Cody White build his program in Denton, TX.
The former coach at the University of Central Oklahoma was named the new coach of the Mean Green on May 29 after an incredibly successful 12-year stint with UCO.
Oklahoma also lost outfielders Hannah Coor and Maya Bland to the transfer portal as well as freshman catcher Corri Hicks, though that trio has not landed at a new program at this point.
Gasso and her coaching staff did land pitcher Sydney Berzon, who posted a pair of All-American seasons in her first three years at LSU.
Berzon will have one year of eligibility remaining.
The Sooners also signed the top-rated class in the 2025 recruiting cycle as well.
Pitcher Sophia Bordi reclassified to join OU a year early, but she will be joined by pitchers Allyssa Parker and Berkley Zache, as well as outfielder Kai Minor, catcher Kendall Wells and infielder Lexi McDaniel.