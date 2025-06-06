OU Softball: Oklahoma Adds Two-Time All-American Pitcher
Patty Gasso wasted no time adding to her 2026 roster via the transfer portal.
Oklahoma landed the commitment of former LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon on Friday, she announced on Instagram.
"Norman, here I come," she said. "I am beyond grateful and excited for this opportunity!"
Berzon earned NFCA Second Team All-American honors in 2024 and NFCA Third Team All-American honors in 2023, and she will have one year of eligibility remaining for the Sooners.
The Buffalo, NY, product was rated as the top player available in the transfer portal by Softball America at the time of her commitment.
Last year, she finished 18-8 for the Tigers with a 2.46 ERA in 139 1/3 innings of work across 30 appearances.
She faced Oklahoma in the SEC Tournament, where she allowed four runs on five hits in six innings as the Sooners beat LSU 4-1 to advance to the semifinals.
As a sophomore in 2024, Berzon posted a career-best 1.78 ERA in 204 innings, and she finished her freshman year with a 1.91 mark in 2023.
Berzon struck out 185 batters in 2024 while allowing just 46 walks, but her strikeout numbers dipped as she pitched fewer innings throughout her junior year.
She ended with 104 strikeouts this season with 44 walks and allowing 13 home runs while earning 2025 All-SEC Second Team honors.
The right hander will provide key experience for the Sooners in 2026.
Oklahoma graduated ace Sam Landry and Isabella Smith, and will have only two upperclassmen in the bullpen.
Kierston Deal is set to return for her senior season after pitching 77 2/3 innings in 2025. The left hander will be joined by righty Paytn Monticelli, though she threw just 21 1/3 innings this year.
Sophomore left hander Audrey Lowry is also set to return after throwing 43 innings this past year across 18 appearances.
Oklahoma has a trio of freshmen — redshirt freshman Sophia Bordi and true freshmen Allyssa Parker and Berkley Zache — set to round out the pitching staff in 2026.
Berzon has experience both as the leader of a staff and helping along younger pitchers after she split time with LSU freshman Jayden Heavener last year.
Filling out the pitching staff is a major priority, as the Sooners will return plenty of experience up and down the rest of the lineup.
OU returns eight of the nine players who started all four games in the batting order at the 2025 Women’s College World Series next year.
First baseman Cydney Sanders graduated, but outfielders Kasidi Pickering, Abigale Dayton and Sydney Barker can all return next year as well as second baseman Ailana Agbayani, shortstop Gabbie Garcia, third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas and catcher Isabela Emerling.
Other than Sanders, Landry and Smith, all other departures for the Sooners will come via the transfer portal.
So far, outfielders Hannah Coor and Maya Bland will look for a new school in the portal, as will freshman catcher Corri Hicks and freshman infielder Kadey Lee McKay.
Five freshmen will join OU this fall, including outfielder Kai Minor, who was rated as the No. 1-overall player in the class by Softball America, as well as catcher Kendall Wells, who was rated as the nation’s top catcher and No. 5-overall player.