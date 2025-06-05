OU Softball: Oklahoma Transfer Portal Tracker
Oklahoma returned to the semifinals at the Women’s College World Series in 2025 despite incredible roster turnover.
Though the Sooners fell short of another historic feat — five-straight national titles — coach Patty Gasso was ecstatic with the experienced gained by the young pieces on her roster.
“I just shared with them in the locker room how much fun I had with them coaching them, watching them grow, watching them be hungry, watching them never quit,” Gasso said after OU’s defeat to Texas Tech. “The amount of rebounded, like extra inning or last inning heroics and come-from-behind wins has been something incredible.
“As much as I need a break, I'm really ready to have them come back and start over again because I think we learned so much and we're going to be that much better, lessons along the way. But what I hope is that they learned lessons about themselves, and turning from girls to women is really important to this program and giving them life lessons and versing them in things that will help them throughout life.”
The unprecedented national title streak may have come to an end, but the Sooners aren’t going anywhere.
Oklahoma lost three pieces to graduation — pitchers Sam Landry and Isabella Smith and first baseman Cydney Sanders — but otherwise the rest of the 2025 starting lineup has the option to return.
Gasso signed the nation’s top-rated class again, meaning the competition in the fall and throughout the season will again be fierce to earn a spot in the 2026 starting lineup.
The Sooners, like every other program in the country, will also be able to add to the roster via the transfer portal.
There aren’t many glaring needs for Gasso and her coaching staff to fill, but another experienced starter in the circle to join Kierston Deal, Audrey Lowry, Paytn Monticelli and OU’s gaggle of underclassmen arms could be an area targeted by associate head coach and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha.
As the offseason presses on, Sooners on SI will update this roster tracker to stay current on all the additions and losses for Oklahoma as the Sooners build throughout the offseason to defend their SEC regular season crown.
Set to Return
- Third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas
- Outfielder Chaney Helton
- Utility Ella Parker
- Outfielder Kasidi Pickering
- Utility Tia Milloy
- Pitcher Kierston Deal
- Catcher Isabela Emerling
- Utility Riley Zache
- Outfielder Abigale Dayton
- Pitcher Paytn Monticelli
- Pitcher Audrey Lowry
- Pitcher Sophia Bordi
- Shortstop Gabbie Garcia
- Second baseman Ailana Agbayani
- Utility Sydney Barker
Out of Eligibility
- First baseman Cydney Sanders
- Pitcher Isabella Smith
- Pitcher Sam Landry
Transfer Portal Departures
Incoming Freshmen
- Outfielder Kai Minor (No. 1-overall player and No. 1-ranked outfielder per Softball America)
- Pitcher Allyssa Parker (No. 2 overall, No. 1 pitcher)
- Infielder Lexi McDaniel (No. 3 overall, No. 1 infielder)
- Catcher Kendall Wells (No. 5 overall, No. 1 catcher)
- Pitcher Berkley Zache (No. 13 overall, No. 5 pitcher)