Live Updates From Oklahoma's Friday Battle Series Matchup
NORMAN — Oklahoma softball continues its Battle Series — fall intersquad matchups — at Love's Field on Friday after taking on Oklahoma Christian on Wednesday.
Follow along for Ryan Aber's observations throughout the night. Just keep refreshing this page for live updates from Love's Field:
Third inning
Team Ricketts
Berzon started the third frame with an extended battle against Emerling, but finally got Emerling looking on a changeup.
She then struck out Alyssa Parker before getting Minor to ground out to first.
Second inning
Team Ricketts
Alyssa Parker worked a quick second, getting Minor and McDaniel to fly out around Garcia’s ground out to short.
Team Chamberlain
Team Chamberlain blew the game open in the second thanks to back-to-back home runs off of Sydney Berzon.
After a relatively innocuous start to the inning — Barker drawing a leadoff walk before Dayton grounded into a fielder’s choice and Milloy’s fly out, the fireworks began.
Wells continued her hot fall, with a towering home run that landed over the seating area beyond the batter’s eye area in center.
McEnroe-Marinas then delivered a homer to center of her own, just clearing the wall.
Then Barker blasted Berzon’s pitch over the right-field wall to make it 7-0-0 in favor of Team Chamberlain.
Team Alo
Team Alo got on the board against Guachino in the second, thanks to Ella Parker’s RBI infield single that scored Agbayani from second.
Agbayani reached on a bunt down the first-base line before advancing to second during Halton’s at-bat and then racing around to score on Parker’s grounder up the middle that was stopped, but didn’t halt Agbayani racing around to score.
Agbayani was later hit by a pitch in the inning to load the bases before Guachino got Helton to ground out to end the threat.
First inning
Team Ricketts
Freshman Alyssa Parker had a strong start to the night, allowing a one-out single to right by Gabbie Garcia before retiring Lexi McDaniel on a fly ball to left and Isabela Emerling on a grounder to third.
Parker started the inning by getting Kai Minor to bounce up the middle for Parker to field and throw Minor out.
Team Chamberlain
In the next part of the inning, LSU transfer Sydney Berzon started off strong, firing a series of pitches in the high 60s to strike out Tia Milloy.
Freshman catcher Kendall Wells followed with a single to left before Nelly McEnroe-Marinas delivered a doublle into the right-field corner to score Wells to give Team Chamberlain a 1-0-0 lead.
McEnroe-Marinas was cut down stealing on a strong throw from Emerling before Sydney Barker's single and Abigale Dayton and Milloy's back-to-back walks.
Well's then delivered an RBI double into the left-field corner to put Chamberlain up 3-0, though a quick play from Kasidi Pickering kept another run for scoring.
McEnroe-Marinas then flew out to right to end the frame.
Team Alo
Ole Miss transfer Miali Guachino faced Team Alo in the first, starting with slugger Ella Parker.
Parker looped one to \short left but it was caught. Kasidi Pickering then grounded out to the right side before Ailana Agbayani was hit in the hand with a pitch.
Agbayani shook her hand a few times once she reached first but didn't appear to be hurt by the pitch. She stole second on Guachino's 2-1 pitch to Chaney Helton. Helton eventually drew a walk.
Parker then grounded out to second to end the inning.