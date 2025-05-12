Meet Oklahoma’s Opponents in the 2025 Norman Regional
After claiming the SEC regular season title and splitting the SEC Tournament crown with Texas A&M, it’s time for Oklahoma to turn its attention to the real prize.
OU’s NCAA Tournament path was set on Sunday, when the Sooners were name the No. 2-overall seed.
As a national seed, the Sooners will host the California Golden Bears, the Omaha Mavericks and the Boston University Terriers in the Norman Regional.
Should win the regional, the Sooners will host Super Regionals at Love’s Field, too.
The Terriers are making their second-straight trip to Norman for the NCAA Tournament, while California last took part in the Norman Regional in 2023.
Omaha is making its third-straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Meet the California Golden Bears
Record: 35-19 (11-13 ACC)
Head Coach: Chelsea Spencer
Notable Wins: Washington (6-4 on Feb. 21), Northwestern (15-7 on Feb. 23), Georgia Tech (10-2 on March 14, 5-4 on March 15), Virginia (12-3 on March 23), Stanford (10-8 on April 19), Virginia Tech (4-0 on April 27)
Ace in the Circle: Miranda De Nava
The Golden Bears have a pretty balanced pitching staff. California pitched four pitchers more than 60 innings, but Miranda De Nava led the way. She’s pitched the most innings this year (93 2/3) and led the staff fifth a 3.29 ERA. She’s stuck out 62 batters while allowing 38 walks, and is 12-5 in 26 total appearances.
Standout Slugger: Tianna Bell
Much like the pitching staff, California will roll into Norman with a balanced offense, but Tianna Bell has been the difference maker. She’s hitting .354, which is third on the team, but leads the Golden Bears in both home runs (15) and RBIs (53). She’s struck out 30 times while drawing 12 walks, but Bell’s 1.100 OPS is the best mark on the team.
Meet the Omaha Mavericks
Record: 39-11 (14-4 Summit League)
Head Coach: Mike Heard
Notable Wins: Wisconsin (7-0 on Feb. 14, 3-1 on May 2), Pitt (5-2 on Feb. 28), Kansas (2-1 on March 13), South Dakota (4-2 on May 10 in Summit League Championship)
Ace in the Circle: Maddia Groff
Maddia Groff has pitched the majority of Omaha’s innings this year, leading with 190 2/3 innings pitched. She boasts a 1.62 ERA, and is 26-5 on the year. Groff has struck out 238 batters while allowing just 24 walks, and teams have only hit 11 home runs off her.
Standout Slugger: Sydney Thomason
When the Mavericks needed a big hit this year, Sydney Thomason has often delivered. She leads Omaha in bating average (.368), OPS (1.210), doubles (17), home runs (13), RBIs (58), slugging percentage (.737) and walks drawn (25).
Meet the Boston University Terriers
Record: 39-17, (14-4 Patriot League)
Head Coach: Ashley Waters
Notable Wins: Boston College (3-0 on Feb. 7), Lehigh (5-3 on April 26, 1-0 on May 10), Army (4-1 on April 19, 8-0 on May 10 in Patriot League Tournament, 3-2 on May 11 in Patriot League Tournament)
Ace in the Circle: Kasey Ricard
Junior right-hander Kasey Ricard fired Boston back to Norman for the second season in a row. She’s thrown 237 2/3 innings so far this year, posting a 1.97 ERA and striking out 227 batters while allowing just 49 walks an 17 home runs. Teams are batting .223 off Richard.
Standout Slugger: Kylie Doherty
While Boston relies on Ricard primarily in the circle, the Terriers have a more balanced offense. Kylie Doherty leads the team with 46 RBIs and 13 home runs, while her .351 batting average and 1.052 OPS both rank second on the team behind Brooke Deppiesee. Doherty also has eight doubles and three triples. Deppiessee is 14-for-15 on stolen bases this year, providing a constant threat on the basepaths, while Megan Coyle leads the team with 51 RBIs.