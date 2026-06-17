NORMAN — Kasidi Pickering, the 2025 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American outfielder, will transfer from Oklahoma to Texas Tech, Softball on SI reported Wednesday.

Pickering is the first of the Sooners' transfer portal departures to publicly select a destination.

That Pickering is joining the Red Raiders was not unexpected.

Her club team in Texas, the Hotshots Fastpitch, has been heavily linked to Texas Tech.

Pickering will have one season of eligibility remaining after hitting .384 in 186 games in three seasons with the Sooners.

She hit 50 career home runs with 169 RBIs and 169 runs scored.

After being a regular in Oklahoma's outfield for the previous three seasons, Pickering was used primarily as a designated player in 2026.

Pickering started the season hot offensively before coolin g considerably late in the season, slumping over the last month of the regular season and into the postseason.

She still finished with a .370 average with a career-high 20 home runs, 61 RBIs and 66 runs scored.

Pickering hit three home runs in the NCAA Tournament this season, including a solo shot in Game 1 of the Super Regional against Mississippi State. She was 4 for 14 in the postseason.

She also hit a three-run home run in the first-inning of the Sooners' regular-season finale win over Texas A&M.

Pickering burst onto the scene as a freshman, with an opposite field grand slam home run in her first collegiate plate appearance.

She finished her freshman season with a .389/.513/.705 slash line with a 1.218 OPS in 66 games while also playing excellent defense in the outfield.

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Pickering was also named to the Women's College World Series All-Tournament Team that year after hitting .353 with two home runs, a double and three RBIs in the event.

She teamed with Ella Parker to become the first Oklahoma freshmen duo to record 10 or more home runs and 50 or more RBIs in the same season.

As a sophomore, Pickering hit .392 with 58 runs, 18 home runs and 57 RBIs, serving as the Sooners' leadoff hitter for much of the latter part of the season.

She hit four home runs in regional and super regional play that season.

Three Sooners — Tia Milloy, Berkley Zache and Riley Zache — remain in the portal.

Patty Gasso's team has yet to add any players in the portal.