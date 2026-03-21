Oklahoma Has Miali Guachino's Back in Return to Ole Miss

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso doesn’t want pitcher Miali Guachino to make too much of this weekend’s series at Ole Miss.

Guachino was a big part of the Rebels’ pitching staff last season as a freshman, going 14-11 with a 3.65 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 136 innings, helping Ole Miss to its first Women’s College World Series appearance.

Now, the sophomore right hander is a key part of the rotation for the sixth-ranked Sooners.

The series opens with a 2 p.m. game Saturday in Oxford, followed by 6 p.m. games Sunday and Monday to round out the series.

Guachino is 7-0 with a 2.92 ERA and a team-high 51 strikkeouts in 38 1/3 innings so far.

“It’s going to be a big moment for her with how she’s going to handle that,” Gasso said. “To me, you have to trust your team — trust your team to have your back, and we will, especially hers going into Ole Miss. We’re not going to make a big deal of it. When you leave, you have a lot of friends there. That’s part of it. You’re going to see a lot of people that you spent a lot of time with but we’ve got her. We’ve got her, so I feel that we’ll be prepared for that.”

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Of course, the Sooners come into the series with plenty to back up Guachino.

The offense continues its historical pace, hitting .452 with 119 home runs through 31 games. Oklahoma’s home run numbers already rank 11th all-time in NCAA history, with two series still remaining in March.

The Sooners (29-2, 3-0 SEC) come into their first-ever series in Oxford on a 18-game winning streak.

Oklahoma hasn’t lost since Feb. 21, and have won 15 games by run rule during the streak.

How to Watch No. 6 Oklahoma at Ole Miss

Game 1: 2 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network+

2 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network+ Game 2: 6 p.m. Sunday, SEC Network

6 p.m. Sunday, SEC Network Game 3: 6 p.m. Monday, SEC Network

Ole Miss comes into the game needing to generate some momentum in conference play after an 0-6 start to SEC play.

It won’t be easy, though.

The Rebels (20-11, 0-6) opened conference play with Alabama and Texas, and after hosting the Sooners this weekend, they’ll play at top-ranked Tennessee next weekend.

Ole Miss is 12th in batting in the conference, with a .310 batting average and 13th in the league with a 3.45 ERA.

It’ll be the first of back-to-back reunion weekends for Oklahoma pitchers.

The Sooners play at LSU, where Sydney Berzon has played the last three seasons, next weekend.