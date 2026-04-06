Oklahoma's Veterans Enjoyed Fantastic Weekends in Preparation for Massive Texas Series

NORMAN — Oklahoma got everything it wanted out of its weekend series with Kentucky.

The Sooners put three more wins on the board, and while Patty Gasso’s talented freshmen stole the headlines, Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering also enjoyed bounce-back weekends.

After a 1-for-12 showing against LSU, Pickering went 6-for-11 at the plate against Wichita State on Tuesday and Kentucky with nine RBIs.

Parker wasn’t much better against the Tigers, hitting 2-for-10 with one RBI, but she was able to go 6-for-10 with three RBIs and four walks in the Sooners’ past four games.

“I think playing (at Love’s Field) adds a huge help to that,” Pickering said on Thursday. “We noticed LSU’s field played very differently compared to ours. I think getting back here, keeping that same approach and not pressing and letting the ball carry like it does out of our park.”

OU’s freshmen are playing as well as anyone could ask going into next weekend’s massive Texas series.

Kendall Wells tied the NCAA freshman home run record on Saturday, leadoff hitter Kai Minor dazzled on both Thursday and Saturday, and Lexi McDaniel totaled five RBIs in the Sooners’ win on Friday.

“It just goes to show how dynamic of a lineup we have,” Parker said on Saturday. “We have so much power but also speed and I think we also have a very good knowledge of running the bases so just putting it all together just is really, really cool to be a part of.”

The moment hasn’t looked too big for any of OU’s freshmen at any point in 2026, but having veterans like Parker and Pickering back at their best is exactly what the Sooners need as they head down to Austin.

The atmosphere will be as hostile as any that Oklahoma will face all year. Talented freshmen have turned the tide against the Longhorns in the past, but Gasso will be leaning on her veterans in every aspect of the game.

In the field, Gasso praised shortstop Gabbie Garcia for her efforts in the infield on Saturday.

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“Defense wins championships in most all sports,” Gasso said. “And I say that and I remember a young lady named Jayda Coleman reaching over the fence at the College World Series that helped us win a national championship. I mean it will crush the offensive flow of the other team when you can shut them down on defense. And so far this team has shown they can do that.

“So to me, we’ve got all aspects working really well and I know everyone knows where we’re going next weekend and we feel very, very strong and very excited to make that trip.”

Regardless of who is in the other dugout next weekend, Parker is focused on keeping the team grounded and battling pitch to pitch in Austin.

“(We’re) just not trying to put too much pressure on ourselves, and just going out there and doing our game and just kind of just trying our best to keep everything simple,” Parker said.