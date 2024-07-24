Oklahoma Strikes Out in NiJaree Canady Sweepstakes
The biggest prize in the transfer portal is off the board, and things didn’t go Patty Gasso’s way.
Stanford transfer and 2024 USA Softball Player of the Year NiJaree Canady committed to Texas Tech, she announced in a post on X on Wednesday.
Oklahoma, like virtually every other program in the country, was vying for her services from the moment the overpowering pitcher hit the portal.
Instead, the Sooners took a pair of arms from smaller conferences to round out the pitching staff.
Perhaps the best indication that Canady was headed somewhere other than Norman was when Louisiana transfer Sam Landry announced her commitment to the Sooners on July 13.
Landry pitched 194 innings last year, logging 165 strikeouts and allowing just 65 walks while finished the season with a 2.08 ERA.
At the end of June, Gasso also landed former Campbell pitcher Isabella Smith.
Campbell posted a 2.01 ERA in 2024, pitching 206 innings where she struck out 238 batters and issued 69 walks.
Both Landry and Campbell will have one year of eligibility remaining.
They’ll join Kierston Deal, who took on an even larger role for the Sooners as a sophomore in 2024, as well as reliever Paytn Monticelli and true freshman Audrey Lowry to complete Jennifer Rocha’s OU pitching staff.