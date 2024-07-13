OU Softball: Oklahoma Adds Another Veteran Pitcher
Oklahoma made its fifth transfer portal addition on Saturday.
Former Louisiana pitcher Sam Landry announced she will be transferring to Norman.
Last year, Landry pitched 194 innings, striking out 165 batters and issuing 65 walks while ending the year with a 2.08 ERA. Landry ended the year with a 24-10 record and pitched 10 complete games.
Landry ended the year as an All-Sun Belt First Team honoree and she made the NFCA All-Central Region First Team.
As a sophomore in 2023, Landry was voted the Sun Belt Championship Most Outstanding Player.
Landry will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Patty Gasso entered the offseason with five open roster spots, and Landry is the fifth transfer portal addition.
Previously, Oklahoma added North Carolina catcher Isabela Emerling, Utah outfielder Abby Dayton, BYU shortstop Ailana Agbayani and Campbell pitcher Isabella Smith.