Oklahoma's Mackenzie Donihoo named D1Softball Breakout Player of the Year

The sophomore rose to the occasion in a tremendous way late in the year at the Women's College World Series both with her bat and with her glove.

The postseason accolades continue to pour in for Oklahoma softball after their historic run to the national title earlier this month at the Women’s College World Series.

Already this week, D1Softball has named Kinzie Hansen the Catcher of the Year, Tiare Jennings the Rookie of the Year and Jocelyn Alo as the Player of the Year. Now, a fourth Sooner picks up an honor.

Sophomore Mackenzie Donihoo was absolutely phenomenal down the stretch of the season and in the WCWS, and that earned some further validation on Thursday as she was named the D1Softball Breakout Player of the Year.

Mackenzie Donihoo John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

This award seems tailor-made for Donihoo as a player who saw her stock skyrocket in the final games of the season with many expecting her to build on it into a potentially huge year in 2022.

In the WCWS, she went 10-for-21 at the plate belting three home runs with ten RBIs while playing a fantastic left field with several highlight plays. Outside of starting pitcher Giselle Juarez, who was named the WCWS Most Outstanding Player, the argument can easily be made that Donihoo was the single-most important player for Oklahoma in winning their fifth national title in program history.

After hitting just .145 in 24 games as a freshman, Donihoo hit an extremely impressive .438 with nine home runs and 45 RBIs in 2021. But, it will be her play on the sport’s biggest stage that will be remembered most.

Perhaps the most outrageous part of all the postseason honors that the Sooners have earned this week is that every single one of them - Hansen, Jennings, Alo and now Donihoo - are going to be returning to the team next year as Oklahoma chases back-to-back national titles.