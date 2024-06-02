One Win Away From the WCWS Championship Series, Oklahoma's Offense can Still Improve
OKLAHOMA CITY — Kinzie Hansen sparked Oklahoma’s offense to start the Women’s College World Series.
She led the charge against Duke, a game the Sooners won 9-1 despite Tiare Jennings going 1-for-3 at the plate.
Saturday, it was the shortstop’s turn.
Jennings hammered the ninth home run of her WCWS, three behind Jocelyn Alo for the all-time mark, to give Kelly Maxwell the necessary run for OU to beat UCLA 1-0 at Devon Park.
“It kind of feels like Jocelyn Alo at times,” Gasso said on Saturday. “When she comes up, you know something good is going to happen, especially on these big stages.”
Jennings has an aura about her when she steps up to the plate, which is why Gasso has labeled her as one of the most clutch athletes she’s ever seen numerous times throughout her career.
But the 2-seeded Sooners have plenty of other clutch bats, a few that have yet to come online at the 2024 WCWS.
Freshman sensation Ella Parker, who was a finalist the the NFCA Division I Freshman of the Year, is a combined 0-for-5 through two games with three strikeouts.
Parker is still third on the team with a .406 batting average, having launched 12 home runs this year.
Rylie Boone has scored just one run through two games. When she’s at her best, she’s a constant threat on the basepaths and puts pressure on opposing defenses.
In an NCAA Tournament dominated by the pitching staffs, the Sooners have scored 10 runs at the WCWS without key pieces of the lineup clicking into place, a sign that things can get even better for OU in Oklahoma City.
Crucially, the pitching staff has allowed just one run, and Gasso’s defense continues to craft highlight reels in the field.
“When you're offense has been a little stale, our defense will come up and make big play,” Gasso said. “Our pitchers will make big competitive pitches.
“… But there were moments when I felt like we were putting good swings on, and they were making good plays early in the game (against UCLA).”
Oklahoma’s offense has a habit of taking turns.
If those swings start connecting for Parker or Boone and Jennings, Hansen, Jayda Coleman and Alyssa Brito continue to pepper pitchers, the Sooners will soon be preparing for a return to the Championship Series.