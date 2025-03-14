OU Softball: No. 1 Oklahoma Needs Clean Weekend to Handle 'Even' Series With No. 12 Arkansas
Oklahoma rode an emotional roller coaster in its first SEC series against South Carolina.
The Sooners battled from behind to win a pair of 10-9 games, then endured through a pitcher’s duel to close out the sweep with a 2-1 win.
Patty Gasso expects no different as she takes her No. 1-ranked team on the road to clash with No. 12 Arkansas this weekend.
The Razorbacks also bring a formidable offense to the table, constructed by her son DJ Gasso, so it’ll be all hands on deck once again to try and limit the production for the hosts.
“No free bases… Keep the ball in the yard,” Gasso said on Tuesday. “They swing it. They swing well, very well, top to bottom. They got speed… We’re going to have to keep the ball in play, allow us to make the plays. No walks. I don’t care about strikeouts. Just keep the ball in a place where we can make the play for you.”
The Sooners got pitcher Sam Landry back in their midweek win over Tulsa, meaning the staff will be at full strength — a good sign after OU allowed 19 runs across three games last weekend.
How to Watch No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 Arkansas
- Game 1: Friday at 6 p.m., SEC Network+
- Game 2: Saturday at 4 p.m., SEC Network+
- Game 3: Sunday at 11 a.m., SEC Network
Oklahoma’s defense will have to be better, too.
Gasso’s generally stout defense committed six errors against South Carolina, which doubled the team’s season total.
“We’re facing great hitters and we’re doing our best on our part,” OU shortstop Gabbie Garcia said. “Our infield’s new, we’re still trying to figure out each other and what each other are capable of and I mean one day at a time. Defense does win championships and we are continuing to live by that and continuing to work hard on that.”
Thankfully, the offense was there to pick up the pitching staff and help erase any defensive miscues.
OU is tied for third in the country with 48 home runs, which will be a stiff test for Arkansas’ pitching staff that is led by lefty Robyn Herron.
“(They’re) very similar to South Carolina and our numbers,” Gasso said. “… They have a good lefty, Herron, that is their No. 1 but they do have a stable of pitchers that are very, very good and their numbers show it so the numbers are very similar to our on the pitching side as well, so it's going to be a really even matchup.”
Oklahoma has stressed pitching staffs up and down the lineup.
Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering are known quantities, but the Sooners got multiple homers from Garcia, catcher Isabela Emerling and third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas in the first two games against the Gamecocks.
Gasso’s young team will also have to navigate a road conference atmosphere for the first time, though the Sooners may be more equipped to handle the noise that will come from the Razorback faithful this weekend.
“The good news is, we've been in loud surroundings (at Love’s Field) and although this is our home field, sometimes the loudness can really rattle you a little bit because you can't hear what's going on,” Gasso said. “You can't hear your teammates at times, so at least we're used to it and this is going to be a different style for us. There's going to be some Sooners fans there, but not even close, so we're going to have to learn to deal with the noise, whether it's for us or against us.”
The Sooners and the Razorbacks will open the series at Bogle Park on Friday at 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.