OU Softball: Oklahoma-Arkansas Series Adjusted Due to Weather
BY OU Media Relations
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This weekend's Oklahoma and Arkansas softball series in Fayetteville has been adjusted due to weather conditions in the area.
The Sooners and Razorbacks will now play a doubleheader Saturday, with game one inning beginning at 1 p.m. and game two set to beginning approximately 45 minutes following the conclusion of game one.
OU and Arkansas were originally scheduled to play game one Friday night at 6 p.m. Tickets purchased for Friday's game will be good for game one Saturday.
Fans will be expected to clear the stadium after game one before being admitted to the second game.
Game three is still on as scheduled for Sunday, March 16 at 11 a.m.
Both of Saturday’s games will be streamed on SEC Network+, while Sunday's game will be broadcast on SEC Network.