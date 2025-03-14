All Sooners

OU Softball: Oklahoma-Arkansas Series Adjusted Due to Weather

With dangerously high winds in the region, the Sooners and Razorbacks will play a doubleheader Saturday and a single game on Sunday.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma coaches JT Gasso and Patty Gasso
Oklahoma coaches JT Gasso and Patty Gasso / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI

 BY OU Media Relations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This weekend's Oklahoma and Arkansas softball series in Fayetteville has been adjusted due to weather conditions in the area.  

The Sooners and Razorbacks will now play a doubleheader Saturday, with game one inning beginning at 1 p.m. and game two set to beginning approximately 45 minutes following the conclusion of game one. 

OU and Arkansas were originally scheduled to play game one Friday night at 6 p.m.  Tickets purchased for Friday's game will be good for game one Saturday. 

Fans will be expected to clear the stadium after game one before being admitted to the second game.  

Game three is still on as scheduled for Sunday, March 16 at 11 a.m. 

Both of Saturday’s games will be streamed on SEC Network+, while Sunday's game will be broadcast on SEC Network. 

John E. Hoover
