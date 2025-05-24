OU Softball: Oklahoma Planning to 'Attack' Alabama to Seal Spot in WCWS
NORMAN — Oklahoma is one win away.
Kasidi Pickering’s two-run shot and Sydney Barker’s RBI-single proved to be enough run support for OU ace Sam Landry on Friday, as the 2-seeded Sooners beat 15-seeded Alabama to open the Norman Super Regional at Love’s Field.
A win on Saturday at 2 p.m. would see the Crimson Tide’s season come to and end and punch OU’s ticket back to the Women’s College World Series, but Patty Gasso knows that task is much easier said than done.
“It's definitely not something that Oklahoma just does, because it is really — there's a fight going on,” Gasso said after Friday’s 3-0 win. “There's a fight between Alabama and ourselves trying to get to the World Series. So getting the first one, putting it in the safe, putting it in our pocket and just get after it. Get that second one done. You have that safety net, you don't want to use it.”
Alabama certainly isn’t happy battling out of a 1-0 hole in the series, but it’s not unfamiliar territory for the Crimson Tide.
The last two trips to OKC for Patrick Murphy’s program have included dropping the first game of a Super Regional before battling back to win the series.
Last month, the Crimson Tide lost the first contest to Oklahoma before taking the regular season series with wins in the final two games.
“We’re kind of used to it,” Murphy said Friday. “… Playing in the SEC is basically like this every weekend. It's a three-game, Super Regional, two out of three. So that part of it, they're used to it. Great competition. The crowd was awesome. We loved it.
“But it's just like this, you know, about a third of the way through (Friday’s game), I was like, ‘You have more in you to compete. You do. You don't know it, but you do. And tomorrow is when we need it. Tomorrow and Sunday. It's got to come out of you right now.’ So it's a challenge, it's fun, and I'd love to see people step up. You know, that's what’s so exciting about this in a great atmosphere. It's a good team. I love to see somebody step up and do something good.”
Alabama will likely roll with its own veteran transfer in the circle on Saturday.
Catelyn Riley frustrated OU last month, allowing one run on 10 hits while walking three and striking out eight in 13 2/3 innings of work across two games.
The Sooners, on the other hand, will either have to trot Landry out for a second straight day after throwing 108 pitches in Friday’s win, or trust the rest of a pitching staff that has been inconsistent.
Kierston Deal’s two best performances, dominant showings against Tennessee and Texas, came at Love’s Field, but she struggled against the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Alabama Game 2
- Where: Love's Field
- When: Saturday
- Time: 2 p.m.
- Channel: ESPN
Regardless of the decisions in the circle, both offenses will be seeing pitchers for the second time this year.
Friday, Landry trusted her defense to quiet the Crimson Tide bats, something OU’s staff will hope to replicate on Saturday.
“That’s part of the challenge and part of the fun of the game,” Landry said. “I’m going to stay out there and battle for as long as I can and thankful that are defense was really good and able to get to the balls put in play. The attention to that and being ready for that was huge.”
If Alabama is able to battle back Saturday, the Sooners and the Crimson Tide will re-rack and play a winner-take-all game on Sunday at Love’s Field.
Oklahoma knows it has an extra game to play with, but Gasso wants to avoid a Sunday elimination game at all costs.
“We wanna come out and attack and really create great momentum,” Gasso said. “That's what we're looking for. The crowd was amazing and it helps us so much, because sometimes we try to do it all in the dug out on our own and it's just almost impossible.”