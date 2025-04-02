All Sooners

OU Softball: Oklahoma Rebounds, Hammers UT Arlington

Freshman Corri Hicks hit her first home run for the Sooners as OU dispatched of the Mavericks on Tuesday night.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma's Corri Hicks
Oklahoma's Corri Hicks / Photo via Corri Hicks' X account

Oklahoma got back on track on Tuesday. 

The Sooners dispatched of UT Arlington in a road contest, and coach Patty Gasso was able to get some key pieces rest. 

Freshman catcher Corri Hicks and sophomore star Kasidi Pickering both homered, as OU’s offense powered a 13-2 win in five innings at Allan Saxe Field in Arlington, TX.

Final Box Score
Final Box Score / OU Stats

Isabella Smith got the start in the circle for the No. 2-ranked Sooners (32-3) and she held the Mavericks scoreless in the first to allow the offense to get going in the second inning. 

Freshman Tia Milloy opened the scoring with a two-RBI single, then Hicks doubled the lead with a two-run shot. The bomb was the first of Hicks’ career. 

In the third inning, OU got a pair of baserunners courtesy of a one-out single from Pickering and then a double by Gabbie Garcia

Pickering scored on a sacrifice bunt by Cydney Sanders, but everyone reached safely due to a fielding error. 

Ailana Agbayani and Sydney Barker were unable to inflict more damage, however, and the Sooners carried a 5-0 lead into the bottom of the third. 

The Mavericks got a pair of runs back in the third with an RBI-single from Mia McNulty, followed by an RBI-double from Dee McClarity, but OU jumped back on UT Arlington in the fourth. 

Nelly McEnroe-Marinas’s single down the right field line extended OU’s lead to 6-2, then Pickering hammered a three-run shot to bust the game open. 

Oklahoma then loaded the bases with two outs, and Barker’s fly ball was dropped in the outfield to allow Garcia to cross home. 

Milloy added another RBI with a single, and Hicks singled after to push the advantage to 13-2.

Reliever Paytn Monticelli entered the circle for the Sooners in the bottom of the fourth. 

Smith pitched 3 1/3 innings and she allowed five hits and a walk while striking out three. 

Monticelli closed out the win in the fifth.

Oklahoma will be back in action with a pair of games at Love’s Field on Friday against St. Thomas and UCF. 

First pitch in the day’s first contest against St. Thomas is scheduled for 4 p.m.

RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

