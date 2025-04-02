OU Softball: Oklahoma Rebounds, Hammers UT Arlington
Oklahoma got back on track on Tuesday.
The Sooners dispatched of UT Arlington in a road contest, and coach Patty Gasso was able to get some key pieces rest.
Freshman catcher Corri Hicks and sophomore star Kasidi Pickering both homered, as OU’s offense powered a 13-2 win in five innings at Allan Saxe Field in Arlington, TX.
Isabella Smith got the start in the circle for the No. 2-ranked Sooners (32-3) and she held the Mavericks scoreless in the first to allow the offense to get going in the second inning.
Freshman Tia Milloy opened the scoring with a two-RBI single, then Hicks doubled the lead with a two-run shot. The bomb was the first of Hicks’ career.
In the third inning, OU got a pair of baserunners courtesy of a one-out single from Pickering and then a double by Gabbie Garcia.
Pickering scored on a sacrifice bunt by Cydney Sanders, but everyone reached safely due to a fielding error.
Ailana Agbayani and Sydney Barker were unable to inflict more damage, however, and the Sooners carried a 5-0 lead into the bottom of the third.
The Mavericks got a pair of runs back in the third with an RBI-single from Mia McNulty, followed by an RBI-double from Dee McClarity, but OU jumped back on UT Arlington in the fourth.
Nelly McEnroe-Marinas’s single down the right field line extended OU’s lead to 6-2, then Pickering hammered a three-run shot to bust the game open.
Oklahoma then loaded the bases with two outs, and Barker’s fly ball was dropped in the outfield to allow Garcia to cross home.
Milloy added another RBI with a single, and Hicks singled after to push the advantage to 13-2.
Reliever Paytn Monticelli entered the circle for the Sooners in the bottom of the fourth.
Smith pitched 3 1/3 innings and she allowed five hits and a walk while striking out three.
Monticelli closed out the win in the fifth.
Oklahoma will be back in action with a pair of games at Love’s Field on Friday against St. Thomas and UCF.
First pitch in the day’s first contest against St. Thomas is scheduled for 4 p.m.