OU Softball: Three Oklahoma Players Land Academic All-America
By OU Media Relations
Oklahoman senior third baseman Alyssa Brito has been named College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-America DI Team Member of the Year, the CSC announced Tuesday.
Now a two-time Academic All-America pick, Brito is joined by three-time choice Kelly Maxwell (Second Team) and first-time honoree Rylie Boone (Third Team) to provide OU with an NCAA DI-leading three selections.
A psychology major at OU, Brito is a two-time National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) first team All-American, a four-time NFCA All-Region pick and a four-time all-conference selection. She played in 188 career games for the Sooners after transferring from Oregon, including 176 starts, finishing her career with a .395 batting average, 49 home runs and 167 RBI.
Brito earned first-team honors in 2023 while Maxwell, an OSU transfer, garnered second-team laurels in 2022 and was a third-team choice last season. Boone played all five of her seasons in Norman.
Under the direction of Patty Gasso, 23 Sooners have earned Academic All-America recognition. Brito marks the program’s first Team Member of the Year recipient since Lana Moran claimed the honor in 2000.
The CSC Academic All-America® program recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the diamond and in the classroom across four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA. The Team Member of the Year will be advanced to the all-sport ballot with the winner to be announced later.