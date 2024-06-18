All Sooners

OU Softball: Three Oklahoma Players Land Academic All-America

Alyssa Brito, Kelly Maxwell and Rylie Boone all earned the prestigious honor following the Sooners' fourth straight national championship.

Alyssa Brito
Oklahoman senior third baseman Alyssa Brito has been named College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-America DI Team Member of the Year, the CSC announced Tuesday.

Now a two-time Academic All-America pick, Brito is joined by three-time choice Kelly Maxwell (Second Team) and first-time honoree Rylie Boone (Third Team) to provide OU with an NCAA DI-leading three selections.

A psychology major at OU, Brito is a two-time National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) first team All-American, a four-time NFCA All-Region pick and a four-time all-conference selection. She played in 188 career games for the Sooners after transferring from Oregon, including 176 starts, finishing her career with a .395 batting average, 49 home runs and 167 RBI.

Brito earned first-team honors in 2023 while Maxwell, an OSU transfer, garnered second-team laurels in 2022 and was a third-team choice last season. Boone played all five of her seasons in Norman.

Under the direction of Patty Gasso, 23 Sooners have earned Academic All-America recognition. Brito marks the program’s first Team Member of the Year recipient since Lana Moran claimed the honor in 2000.

The CSC Academic All-America® program recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the diamond and in the classroom across four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA. The Team Member of the Year will be advanced to the all-sport ballot with the winner to be announced later.

