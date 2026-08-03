Tiare Jennings, Jayda Coleman Helping Lead U.S. Women's National Team to Gold-Medal Game

Several former Oklahoma standouts have a chance to bring home the gold medal when the United States Women’s National Team takes on Japan in the championship game of the USA Softball International Cup at 7 p.m. Monday at Oklahoma City’s Devon Park.

The USWNT clinched a spot in the game with Sunday’s 6-2 win over the U.S. Women’s Elite Team, which features three more current and former Sooners.

With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the third, Tiare Jennings delivered a two-run single to put the USWNT on top, and they made it 4-1 on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Jayda Coleman.

In the sixth, Coleman reached base again, coming around to score on a two-run homer from former UCLA standout Megan Grant.

Jennings and Coleman each went 1 for 3, while Alyssa Brito finished 0 for 1.

Jocelyn Erickson, who began her collegiate career in Norman before transferring to Florida, was 1 for 2 with a run and a walk.

Kelly Maxwell allowed one hit and walked a batter in recording the game’s final two outs.

Current Oklahoma shortstop Gabbie Garcia was 0 for 2 for the Women’s Elite squad.

For the tournament so far, Jennings is 2 for 10 with three runs and five RBIs.

In Friday’s 10-7 come-from-behind victory over Canada, Jennings had a pair of sacrifice flies while Coleman went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice bunt.

The U.S. trailed that game 5-0 in the middle of the first before chipping away.

The Americans came back to beat China 10-1 on Saturday.

Coleman is 2 for 9 in the tournament; Brito is 2 for 6 with two runs, three RBIs and a home run; and Erickson is 4 for 7 with four runs, four RBIs, a home run and a pair of walks.

Garcia is 2 for 11 with a run going into Monday afternoon’s matchup with Canada in the third-place game, while OU catcher Kendall Wells is 0 for 3 with a run, a sacrifice fly and two walks. Former Sooners’ standout Keilani Ricketts has allowed six runs, three earned, in 4 1/3 innings for that team.

Another former OU standout, infielder Ailana Agbayani, is playing for American Samoa in the tournament. Agbayani is 3 for 10 with four runs, two RBIs and three walks, leading off and playing shortstop for the team.

American Samoa is playing China in the fifth-place game.

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