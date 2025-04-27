WATCH: Oklahoma Coach Patty Gasso, Players Texas Postgame
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso was in a laughing mood on Saturday night.
And why not? Her No. 3-ranked Sooners had just beaten No. 2 Texas by the score of 7-2 at OU’s Love’s Field, and she had plenty to laugh about.
OU clinched the series against the Longhorns, having already won Friday’s opener 7-6.
The Sooners climbed out of a tie for second place (with Texas) in the SEC standings going into the weekend to, for now, their usual perch atop the table at 15-5, a full two games ahead of the Longhorns going into Sunday's series finale, and also ahead of Texas A&M and Tennessee with just one more regular-season weekend left to play.
And left hander Kierston Deal finally pitched up to her physical talent, handcuffing the Longhorns to just one hit and zero runs before they scored twice in the seventh.
OU was within one base hit of run-ruling Texas in the sixth.
So yeah, Gasso was giddy at times in her postgame press conference as she, Deal and outfielder Abby Dayton answered questions from the media and discussed Saturday's game and more.
Watch the full video above or click the link to watch on YouTube.