All Sooners

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso, Outfielders Abigale Dayton and Hannah Coor's Mississippi State Postgame

Watch as Sooners' head coach Patty Gasso and outfielders Abigale Dayton and Hannah Coor spoke to the media following OU's 4-0 win over the Bulldogs on Friday.

Ryan Chapman

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso, Outfielders Abigale Dayton and Hannah Coor's Mississippi State Postgame
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso, Outfielders Abigale Dayton and Hannah Coor's Mississippi State Postgame /

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma got back in the win column with a 4-0 win over Mississippi State at Devon Park on Friday.

Watch as Sooners' coach Patty Gasso and outfielders Abby Dayton and Hannah Coor spoke to the media following the win.

OU got going early, scoring a pair of runs in both the first and second innings, to overpower the Bulldogs.

Right-handed starter Sam Landry was excellent again in the circle for the Sooners as well.

She struck out six Mississippi State batters and allowed two walks and three hits in the complete game shutout. She also only needed 85 pitches to get through the seven innings, which Gasso pointed out as an important feat as both the Sooners and the Bulldogs prepare for a double header at Love's Field on Sunday.

Coor hit her first home run of the year in the second inning, a two-run shot that brought Dayton around. Ella Parker was also responsible for a pair of RBIs in the first inning when she pushed both leadoff hitter Kasidi Pickering and redshirt freshman third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas across the plate.

Oklahoma and Mississippi State will reconvene at 2 p.m. on Sunday, and the series finale from Love's Field will follow 40 minutes after the first contest of the day concludes.

feed

Published
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Softball