WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso, Outfielders Abigale Dayton and Hannah Coor's Mississippi State Postgame
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma got back in the win column with a 4-0 win over Mississippi State at Devon Park on Friday.
Watch as Sooners' coach Patty Gasso and outfielders Abby Dayton and Hannah Coor spoke to the media following the win.
OU got going early, scoring a pair of runs in both the first and second innings, to overpower the Bulldogs.
Right-handed starter Sam Landry was excellent again in the circle for the Sooners as well.
She struck out six Mississippi State batters and allowed two walks and three hits in the complete game shutout. She also only needed 85 pitches to get through the seven innings, which Gasso pointed out as an important feat as both the Sooners and the Bulldogs prepare for a double header at Love's Field on Sunday.
Coor hit her first home run of the year in the second inning, a two-run shot that brought Dayton around. Ella Parker was also responsible for a pair of RBIs in the first inning when she pushed both leadoff hitter Kasidi Pickering and redshirt freshman third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas across the plate.
Oklahoma and Mississippi State will reconvene at 2 p.m. on Sunday, and the series finale from Love's Field will follow 40 minutes after the first contest of the day concludes.