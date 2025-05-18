WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso, Players' Cal Postgame Interview /

All Sooners

The 2-seeded Sooners advanced to next weekend's Super Regionals with a 12-1 win over Cal on Sunday.

NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso, second baseman Ailana Agbayani and designated player Ella Parker spoke to the media following the Sooners' 12-1 win over Cal on Sunday.

OU scored eight runs in the fourth and blasted four home runs throughout the afternoon to eliminate the Golden Bears from the NCAA Tournament.

The 2-seeded Sooners will now host the winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional next week.

Parker's fourth inning home run was tracked at 285 feet, which was the longest ball Parker can ever remember hitting.

Agbayani's bomb was her second in the last four games, with her last homer coming in the SEC Tournament semifinals against Arkansas.

The Sooners won all three games over the weekend via run rule, as OU played the minimum 15 innings to advance to next weekend's Super Regionals.

Sam Landry got the start for a third straight day, but she only needed to pitch three innings before Gasso turned to Isabella Smith and Paytn Monticelli to close out the game.

Freshman Gabbie Garcia also homered, which brought her team-leading total to 18 on the year, and Kasidi Pickering went yard in the fourth inning.

OU will play either 15-seeded Alabama or Virginia Tech next weekend at Love's Field.

