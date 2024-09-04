Oklahoma Set to Host 5-Star WR Boobie Feaster on Saturday
On Tuesday afternoon, 5-star DeSoto (TX) wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster revealed that he will visit Norman this weekend when Oklahoma plays Houston.
Feaster is one of multiple prospects who will be on campus for the Sooners' Week 2 matchup, but is certainly the most high-profile target to announce his attendance. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Feaster is rated the No. 8 prospect in the nation and the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2027 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
Playing for the Eagles, one of the top teams in the Lone Star State, Feaster earned MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors and helped DeSoto to its second consecutive state title in 2023. In his first year as a high school football player, the talented pass catcher caught 32 passes for 634 yards and nine touchdowns.
Feaster plays in the same offense as 4-star SMU wide receiver commit Daylon Singleton, who is two years older than the rising star and saw more targets in 2023.
Feaster's trip to Norman this Saturday won't be the first team he has seen OU's campus, as the elite prospect visited in the Spring for the Sooners' "Future Freaks" event and was in town last summer for Oklahoma's annual football camp.
Emmett Jones and the Sooners seem to be in a good position with Feaster after the coveted prospect cut down his list of more than 40 offers to just 18 finalists.
Alongside Oklahoma, Nebraska, Mississippi, TCU, Texas Tech, Penn State, USC, Tennessee, Colorado, Texas A&M, Miami, Texas, SMU, Michigan, Georgia, Oregon, LSU and Baylor made the cut for the top-10 prospect.
Brent Venables and company boast one pledge in the 2027 cycle, 4-star Denton Guyer (TX) edge rusher Zane Rowe, who is rated the No. 47 overall prospect and No. 3 defensive lineman in the country.
Like Feaster, Rowe is from the Dallas area and was a MaxPreps Freshman All-American.
Despite the Sooners success in Feaster's recruitment thus far, OU will have to battle a handful of the nation's top programs to earn a commitment from the elite wide receiver prospect.