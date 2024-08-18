Sunday Offering: Multiple Oklahoma Targets Included in 247Sports' 2027 Rankings
Earlier this week, 247Sports released its first rankings of the 2027 recruiting class.
Comprised of players entering their sophomore year of high school, the recruiting service's rankings include a number of prospects who visited Oklahoma over the summer.
If Brent Venables and the Sooners are able to close on even a few of the prospects who have found themselves in 247Sports' initial top 100, OU would have a fantastic start to the 2027 recruiting class.
Maxwell Hiller, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound offensive lineman from Coatesville Area, PA, checked in at No. 20 overall and the No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation. Hiller attended the fourth session of OU's football camp in June, showing off his power and impressive agility for a player of his physical stature en route to leaving the session with an offer from Bill Bedenbaugh and company.
Jake Hildebrand, another talented offensive tackle in the 2027 cycle, attended the same camp session as Hiller and also left with an offer. Hildebrand earned the No. 44 overall spot on 247Sports' list and is the No. 5 offensive tackle in the class. Listed at 6-6 and 285 pounds, the Basha, AZ, star has great length and footwork on the perimeter to go along with an ideal frame to play offensive tackle at the next level.
Landen Williams-Callis, a speedy tailback from the Houston area who was also in Norman for the Sooners' annual summer camp, came in as the No. 2 running back and No. 23 overall prospect in the class. Listed at 5-7 and 175 pounds, the Randle, TX, star has picked up offers from Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon and many others.
Two spots behind Williams-Callis at No. 25 overall is Liberty Christian, TX, defensive back Cooper Witten. The son of DeMarco Murray's former teammate and Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten, Cooper has started to make a name for himself on the recruiting trail after picking up an offer from Oklahoma at the team's prospect camp in June. Listed at 6-2 and 210 pounds, Witten is the No. 2 safety in the 2027 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
Stephenson, AL, edge rusher KJ Green landed at No. 69 overall on 247Sports' rankings, rated the No. 9 player at his position in the cycle. Listed at 6-5 and 215 pounds, Green picked up an offer from OU late last month when he made the trek to Norman for the "Sooners Under the Stars" recruiting event.
Just behind Green is Ridgeline, UT, standout Krew Jones, who picked up an offer from the Oklahoma staff after a solid performance at OU's football camp. Listed at 6-4 and 220 pounds, Jones is ranked as the No. 70 overall prospect and No. 10 edge rusher in the nation.
South Oak Cliff, TX, offensive lineman Brian Swanson is rated No. 74 overall and the No. 8 offensive tackle on 247Sports' rankings. Listed at 6-5 and 295 pounds, the Dallas-area product also received an offer from Bedenbaugh and company during his time on campus.
Three spots behind Swanson at No. 77 overall is Jenks, OK, star Semaj Stanford. Teammates with fellow OU target Kaydin Jones, the Sooners offered Stanford in April after the No. 6 safety in the nation was in Norman for the team's spring game.
Right after Stanford at No. 78 sits Tampa, FL, linebacker Kaden Henderson, who also picked up an offer from Oklahoma at the team's prospect camp. Listed at 6-2 and 200 pounds, Henderson is the No. 4 linebacker in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports.
OU's lone commit in the 2027 cycle, Denton, TX, edge rusher Zane Rowe, is ranked No. 47 overall and the No. 3 defensive lineman in the nation. Just a few days after making the cut for 247Sports' list, the Guyer High School prodigy was also included on the MaxPreps Preseason Sophomore All-American team.