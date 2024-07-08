Why Oklahoma 'Feels Like Home' for Owasso Standout Bryson Brown
After just one season at Owasso (OK), 2027 athlete Bryson Brown has burst onto the scene with a big summer on the recruiting trail.
In April, the Tulsa product picked up his first Division I offer from the Charlotte 49ers of the American Athletic Conference during a trip to the Queen City. After the 49ers, offers started to roll in for the young defensive back.
In May, Brown picked up an offer from Penn State after impressing the Nittany Lions' coaching staff with remarkable athletic testing numbers. Less than two weeks later, South Carolina extended an offer to the fast-rising DB out of Owasso.
In June, Brown attended the Brent Venables Football Camp for the second consecutive summer, where he performed well in one-on-one reps, batting away passes from older receivers while in coverage. Brown impressed Jay Valai and Brent Venables enough for the Rams' standout to leave the session with an offer from the Sooners.
“It means everything to me. Just getting (the offer) was a blessing from God," Brown told Sooners on SI. "I just knew I had to work for it. … When I came there, I knew I was going ball out and do my thing, but it was nothing but a blessing from God.”
Brown followed up his performance in Norman with a solid outing at Texas A&M's camp just a few days later, resulting in the 5-foot-11, 175-pound DB receiving his third offer from an SEC program.
In addition to his two trips to Norman for the Brent Venables Football Camp, Brown has visited OU on multiple other occasions, including for the Sooners' spring game. The star defender said that he has been impressed with Oklahoma's campus, facilities and personnel during his visits, adding that the team's fanbase has caught his attention as well.
While there is still plenty of time in Brown's recruitment, Valai and company seem to be in a good position with the standout defender at the moment.
“I love (Oklahoma). The fanbase is amazing, and man, just walking inside there is like, it feels like home," Brown said. "They welcome you and I just love it. It’s a great experience for anybody to go there. The coaching staff and the players, at the end of the day, everything is great.”
Brown plays multiple positions for the Rams, including cornerback and wide receiver. While the rising sophomore's athleticism makes him a threat wherever he lines up on the field, Valai and company seem to think Brown's traits would fit best at corner.
While he now resides in Tulsa, Brown is originally from Arkansas, where his father, Bryant Brown, was also a standout high school football player. The Owasso defensive back credited his dad for having a big influence on his love for football and his growth as a player.
“My dad, he talks to me a lot about the game," Brown said. "I’ll just say I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for my dad. For him to teach me things he knows and just learn from my dad and taking time to study the stuff he tells me to, it’s just a blessing to have somebody to be a big part of my life and to help me throughout my life.”
Brown's father also seems to like OU, as the Rams' two-way player jokingly told Sooners on SI that his dad was even more excited than he was to pick up an offer from Oklahoma.
Entering his sophomore season, Brown is sure to be one of the top defensive backs in the Sooner State this year. With an offer in hand from Venables and company, Brown is certainly a name for OU fans to watch in the OKPreps scene over the next few seasons.