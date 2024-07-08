Why Oklahoma 'Feels Like Home' for Owasso Standout Bryson Brown

#AGTG After a great time competing today I'm blessed to receive my 4th Division 1 offer from the University of Oklahoma 🅾️.#Boomer @OU_Football @CoachVenables @JayValai@AndrewLee_CFB @CoachToddBates@CoachZAlley @CoachXBrew@CoachAGraham @CoachJacq @jcjohnson40@RecruitThe0… pic.twitter.com/QUGyFxglrs