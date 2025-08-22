All Sooners

Three Bold Predictions for Oklahoma's 2025 Season

The Sooners on SI staff went out on a limb and made a trio of bold predictions of what could happen if everything breaks the Sooners' way in 2025.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer throws during the Crimson Combine.
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer throws during the Crimson Combine. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
With the 2025 season eight days away, John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Carson Field made bold predictions about the top-end potential for Oklahoma’s roster if things fall perfectly into place this season.

Hoover's Bold Prediction: Heisman No. 8 and the CFP

John Mateer Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma QB John Mateer leads his team at the Crimson Combine. / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI

You want bold? Fine. We’re starting at the top and we’re taking it the distance: Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer will win the Heisman Trophy in 2025 on his way to leading the Sooners to the College Football Playoff. All things being equal — that is, Mateer stays healthy, the OU offensive line takes a major step up and the Sooner wide receivers don’t all fall out — then Mateer could be the most productive QB in the country. He led the nation with 44 touchdowns last year, and that was at Washington State. What could he be capable of if his new teammates in Norman stay in the lineup and play well? How about his own permanent space in Heisman Park?

Chapman’s Bold Prediction: The Sooners have a pair of skill players total 1,000 yards from scrimmage

Oklahoma Sooners, Jaydn Ott
Oklahoma running back Jaydn Ott warms up during one of the Sooners' fall camp practices. / Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Ben Arbuckle has never had this much talent at his fingertips when building an offense. Deion Burks was unable to show what he was made of last year due to injury, and in Arbuckle’s offense, the big-play threat will have a chance to shatter his previous career-best of 629 receiving yards from his 2023 season at Purdue. If Oklahoma can protect John Mateer, he’ll be able to feed Burks and give him a chance to log 1,000 receiving yards. Jaydn Ott ran for 1,305 yards in his breakout season at Cal in 2023. Healthy again, Ott will get a bulk of the carries for the Sooners, and he’s also a threat in the passing game if Mateer ever needs to dump the ball off. This kind of production would see Oklahoma enjoy an outstanding year and likely land the Sooners in the College Football Playoff bracket. 

Field’s Bold Prediction: Tate Sandell wins Groza Award

Oklahoma Sooners, Tate Sandell
Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell attempts a field goal during fall camp. / Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Tate Sandell comes to OU after an impressive season at UTSA in 2024, and he’ll be a game-changer for the Sooners. In his first year as the Roadrunners’ starting placekicker, Sandell went 19-of-23 on field-goal attempts, making a career-long 54-yard kick against Memphis. His illustrious campaign earned him Honorable Mention All-American Conference honors. Sandell replaces the two-man kicking show of Zach Schmit and Tyler Keltner, who split the field-goal duties last year. OU coach Brent Venables has regularly raved about Sandell’s accuracy and leg strength during fall camp, reporting that the kicker made a 58-yard attempt in practice. Sandell will make a handful of lengthy kicks like that one, and I predict him to hit at least one game-winner. He will win the Lou Groza Award, given to college football’s best kicker.

