Who Will Be the X-Factor for Oklahoma's Defense?
With the 2025 season under two weeks away, John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Carson Field selected their picks for the Oklahoma player who has the best chance to be the defense’s X-Factor who can combine with edge rusher and elevate the ceiling of Brent Venables’ unit.
Hoover’s Pick: S Peyton Bowen
Peyton Bowen is healthy this year, and with two years experience in his pocket, fans should expect to see a major rise from the Sooners’ junior safety. He’s being asked to replace four-year starter Billy Bowman, and that won’t be easy. But Bowen’s football IQ is off the charts, so now all he has to do is read and react. Getting snaps alongside All-SEC candidate Robert Spears-Jennings gives the Sooner defense a legit 1-2 punch in the secondary in 2025. Over the last two seasons, OU ranks 14th in the nation and seventh among Power 4 schools with 47 takeaways, thanks to excellent play at safety.
Chapman’s Pick: DT Damonic Williams
Damonic Williams was Oklahoma’s big transfer portal win a year ago, and he enjoyed a nice 2024 season. The former TCU Horned Frog totaled a career-high 35 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack. But he wanted more from himself — especially as a pass rusher. If Williams can push the pocket from the interior alongside Gracen Halton, who finished second on the team to R Mason Thomas with five sacks, then opposing offensive lines will struggle to contain Oklahoma’s defensive line regardless of the production defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis gets opposite of Thomas.
Read More Oklahoma 2025 Season Preview
- Who Will Be the X-Factor for Oklahoma's Offense?
- Who Will Be Oklahoma's Best Newcomer in 2025?
- After a Brief Stint in the Transfer Portal, David Stone is 'Glad to be Back' at Oklahoma
Field’s Pick: S Robert Spears-Jennings
Robert Spears-Jennings started 11 games for the Sooners in 2024 and was excellent. The safety finished his junior year with 66 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception and a pass breakup — all of which were career-highs. Spears-Jennings was fourth nationally with his four forced fumbles. The free safety posted a 78.7 Pro Football Focus overall defensive grade and logged a stellar 93.1 rushing defense grade. The safety position will be a strength for the Sooners after Spears-Jennings’ outstanding 2024 campaign and Peyton Bowen now fully healthy.