Oklahoma cannot dwell on Monday’s disappointment.

The No. 10 Sooners fell 102-86 at No. 5 Vanderbilt on Monday night after turning the ball over 12 times in the first half.

OU’s mistakes, paired with an excellent shooting performance from Makayla Blakes and the Commodores as a whole, meant Oklahoma was going to have to turn around an insurmountable halftime deficit for the second straight contest.

Last week, the Sooners had a week away from conference play to try to get things right following the loss to Texas.

Thursday night, OU will be thrown right back into action against Florida.

How to Watch No. 10 Oklahoma vs. Florida

Date: Thursday, Feb. 12

Thursday, Feb. 12 Time: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, O K

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, O Channel: SEC Network+

Oklahoma (17-6, 5-5 SEC) is still projected as a 4-seed in ESPN’s most recent bracketology, meaning the Sooners would host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, but Jennie Baranczyk’s team is running out of opportunities to notch key wins to move up in the eyes of the selection committe.

All of OU’s losses have come to a ranked opponent, but the Sooners are 2-6 against the AP Top 25.

The Gators (15-11, 3-8) have struggled this year, so Thursday’s contest represents an opportunity to rebuild confidence before Oklahoma heads to No. 23 Alabama on Sunday.

Guard Liv McGill leads Florida with 22.2 points and 5.9 assists per game while also pulling down 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Me’Arah O’Neal is Florida’s leading rebounder (6.9 rebounds per game), and ranks second in scoring (14.2 points per game).

The Gators force 18.73 turnovers per game, which ranks 81st nationally, so the Sooners will have to take care of the ball to avoid coughing up more easy looks at the bucket.

As a team, Florida also ranks 55th in field goal percentage (44.64 percent), but the Gators struggle to stretch the floor, knocking down just 28.25 percent of 3-point attempts (278th).

Oklahoma will have its chance to get back on track at 6 p.m. on Thursday, and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.