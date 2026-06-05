Oklahoma State Offers Three-Star Quarterback Ahead of Official Visit

College football recruiting is a cutthroat world. And it never hurts to have a backup plan.

For nearly two months the Oklahoma State Cowboys have had a quarterback commitment for its class of 2027 in the form of Carson White, a rising senior out of Iowa Colony, Texas. The three-star passer was the first player to commit to Oklahoma State this cycle.

But recruits can't sign until December. The Cowboys could change their mind. White could change his mind. So, as the Cowboys prepare to host several Class of 2027 players on official visits this weekend, they've made an offer to another three-star quarterback just in case.

Oklahoma State Offers Sladen Shack

After a great conversation with @Coach_Brophy I’m blessed to receive an offer from Oklahoma State University!!!

Extremely excited for my OV next weekend! #AGTG pic.twitter.com/gqZbD71ixA — Sladen Shack (@sladen_shack) June 4, 2026

Sladen Shack announced on social media that he's received an offer from the Oklahoma State Cowboys and noted that he'll be making his official visit to campus this weekend. Shack is a three-star quarterback from Brandon, Miss. Per 247 Sports he’s ranked No. 101 in the country among quarterbacks and No. 37 in Mississippi. For comparison, White is seen as the No. 24 quarterback in the country and the No. 54 player in Texas.

Shack isn’t hurting for offers. Per his player page he’s received a host of offers from Group of 6 and FCS schools, along with power conference schools Illinois and Ole Miss. Two of his offers are from North Texas, which is where new OSU head coach Eric Morris coached last year, and Murray State, which plays the Cowboys in Week 3 this season.

Oklahoma State is looking to build a pipeline behind projected starter Drew Mestemaker, who transferred to the Cowboys in the offseason from North Texas. He was one of 17 Mean Green players to follow his former head coach, along with most of the Mean Green coaching staff, up to Stillwater.

Mestemaker has two years of eligibility remaining. The Cowboys must play for the future, especially if he plays well enough to interest NFL scouts for 2028.

White could be part of that pipeline. So could Shack, especially if his official visit goes well this weekend.

White is part of a four-player commitment class so far for 2027, one that tilts toward offense right now. The other offensive commitments are Queen City, Ariz., tight end Talan Scott, a three-star recruit who plays for American Leadership Academy; and Pryor (Quapaw, Okla.) High School wide receiver Cooper Hooker, who is also a three-star player.

The lone defender is safety Bryson Brown from Broken Arrow High School in Broken Arrow, Okla., who committed last month.