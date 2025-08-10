Ranking Every Oklahoma State Game in 2024 - No. 4: Tulsa
Oklahoma State had one of the worst seasons in college football, but it didn’t always feel like it.
Last season was a disaster for OSU. After winning 10 games and making the Big 12 Championship in 2023, the Cowboys went only 3-9 in 2024.
Of course, the Cowboys started the season 3-0, going unbeaten in nonconference play. To wrap up nonconference play, the Cowboys took a trip down the turnpike to Tulsa, where they beat the Golden Hurricane 45-10.
Everything was perfect
Going into the game against Tulsa, the Cowboys were riding away. After winning a double-overtime thriller against Arkansas, OSU had one more matchup before the start of conference play.
Mike Gundy’s team didn’t wait long to get the party started against Tulsa. Just over six minutes into the contest, the Cowboys found the end zone, with Brennan Presley being the first to score, making a 1-yard touchdown reception.
Although the Cowboys slowed down for a bit, their defense continue to stifle the Golden Hurricane. Then, OSU steadily built an insurmountable lead.
Dominant second quarter
The Cowboys piled on the points in the second frame of the afternoon. De’Zhaun Stribling made an 8-yard touchdown catch early in the quarter before Talyn Shettron delivered one of the highlights of the game with a 78-yard score off an Alan Bowman pass.
While Stribling responded with his own long score, securing a 63-yard touchdown catch in the third, it was Josh Ford’s 18-yard touchdown that capped off the dominant first half and led the Cowboys to a 28-0 halftime lead. With so many big plays, Bowman finished with one of his best games as a Cowboy, racking up 396 yards and five touchdowns.
Why No. 4?
Considering OSU only had three wins all season, it might seem strange to have one of those wins miss the top three in a ranking of the Cowboys’ season. However, this matchup against Tulsa was simply one that was easy to forget.
While the Cowboys certainly played well and it was likely their most complete game of the entire season, it was also one of the least interesting. Entering the game, OSU was a heavy favorite and couldn’t prove much against the Golden Hurricane after winning a thriller against Arkansas a week earlier.
Although the Cowboys’ dominance might be worthy of the top spot in a ranking of strictly OSU performances, it simply doesn’t hold up quite as well when looking at the full story of the contest.
