Oklahoma State Soccer Lands Six Players on First Day of Early Signing Period

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls were unable to get to the Big 12 Tournament this season. So they’re moving on to adding talent for 2027.

Oklahoma State announced the signing of six players for the Class of 2027. The Cowgirls criss-crossed the country to pick up this class, which includes players from five different states and a hometown Stillwater standout who chose to stay home. Per OSU, two of them will enroll early to begin working on gaining playing time this spring.

Wednesday was the first day of the early signing period for all sports except for football. The Cowgirls can add prep signees through next week. The traditional signing window opens in April.

OSU’s Soccer Signing Class

The Class, announced by Oklahoma State on Wednesday, includes three midfielders, a forward, a goalkeeper and a defender.

The midfielders included Maggie Baginsky, who plays for Eisenhower High School in Washington, Mich.; Addison Bizjack, who plays for Colleyville Heritage High School in Euless, Texas; and Sophia Jahanshahi, who plays for Stillwater High School. The forward is Sara Claire Michaelis, who plays for Kapaun Mount Carmel High School in Wichita, Kan.

The Cowgirls added Chase Vontoure at goalkeeper, who plays for Summer Creek High School in Houston, Texas. OSU also added defender Carly Watt, who plays for Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Ga.

All six play for club teams, in addition to their prep teams, and many are ranked either regionally or nationally. The highest-ranked regional player per Top Drawer Soccer is Michaelis, who is No. 6 in the South Region and plays for Oklahoma Energy FC. He has career records at Kapaun Mount Carmel with 40 assists and 208 points.

Baginski, Bizjack, Vontoure and Watt are also ranked regionally buy Top Drawer Soccer. Bizjack and Watt are expected to enroll in January.

Oklahoma State lost its season finale, 5-0, to Colorado last week. That ended the Cowgirls’ season with a record of 7-8-4 and a 3-6-2 record in Big 12 play. Many of the Cowgirls’ league opponents were ranked nationally and are all expected to be part of the 64-team field for the NCAA Tournament that starts next week.

"Our 2027 recruiting class is full of gifted student-athletes who will help us compete for Big 12 championships," said OSU head coach Colin Carmichael in the release announcing the class. "These players are not only terrific soccer players but also wonderful young women who will represent OSU in a positive way both on and off the field. We are really excited to welcome them to Stillwater."