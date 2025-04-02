Bracket Buzz: Ole Miss Baseball Gains National Seed Projection
The No. 9 ranked Ole Miss Rebels still have 27 games remaining on their 2025 schedule, but the program continues gaining national recognition after a hot start to the season.
On Wednesday, the first NCAA Baseball Tournament projections were revealed by Baseball America with the Rebels earning a premier seed.
In the "Way-Too-Early" projections, the Ole Miss Rebels are set to host the Round of 64, which would be the first time since 2021 that the First Round would take place in Oxford.
“A lot of guys swinging the bat well throughout the lineup,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said on Tuesday. “Obviously, Mitch (Sanford) has been on fire, but guys on certain nights have also been really good. (Isaac) Humphrey and Judd (Utermark) and others.
"I think when that happens, we’ll talk about it throughout the lineup, we can be pretty good.”
The 16 host locations are: Knoxville (Tenn.), Nashville (Tenn.), Fayetteville (Ark.), Auburn (Ala.), Austin (Tex.), Louisville (Ky.), Athens (Ga.), Irvine (Calif.), Baton Rouge (La.), Corvallis (Ore.), Tallahassee (Fla.), Chapel Hill (N.C.), Clemson (S.C.), Oxford (Miss.), Tuscaloosa (Ala,), and Norman (Okla.).
If the current projections were to stand, Ole Miss would be in a group with Kansas State (Big 12), Virginia (ACC), and Central Connecticut (Northeast).
As current projections stand, the first four out would include California (ACC), Mississippi State (SEC), Central Florida (Big 12), Hawaii (Big West)
The next four out would be Michigan (Big Ten), BYU (Big 12), Boston College (ACC), Florida (SEC)
With the last four in being Baylor (Big 12), Southern California (Big Ten), Cal Poly (Big West), South Florida (AAC)
While there is still a lot of time remaining in the season, as things stand and if the Rebels keep up their hot streak, there is a strong chance that Oxford sees its first Round of 64 since 2021.
