Pro Watch: Former Ole Miss Baseball Star Lance Lynn Calls it a Career After 13 Years
The Ole Miss Rebels have a storied history of sending players to The Show, and former ace pitcher Lance Lynn was no different.
Lynn took to social media on Tuesday to reveal he will be stepping away from professional baseball after announcing his retirement via his wife's podcast.
Lynn announced his retirement in a joking fashion while his keeping emotions in check, but took a serious moment to talk about his experiences and love for the game.
"I enjoyed it. I enjoyed competing and all that, and I hope you did too" Lynn said. "If you enjoyed watching me play and cheered for me, thank you and if you cheered against me, you're welcome, you always need someone to cheer against and someone to root for."
With Lynn's 13-year career coming to an end, he concluded a special career as he pitched 364 games while starting in 340 of them.
He accumulated 2006.1 innings pitched while logging 2,015 strikeouts, finishing his career with 143 wins and only 99 losses. Lynn totaled a 3.74 ERA with four complete games and two complete game shutouts.
Lynn also claimed a World Series ring in one of the most famous World Series' of the 2010's as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Texas Rangers in seven games back in 2011.
These numbers span from Lynn's seven years with St Louis Cardinals, threre years with the Chicago White Sox, two years with the Texas Rangers.
He also played one year with the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.
Lynn is a two-time all star (2012, 2021) and three-time Top-10 finalist for the Cy Young (2019 CY-5, 2020 CY-6, 2021 CY-3).
Lynn earned recognitation as one of the top pitchers in college baseball after being selected as the 39th overall pick out of Ole Miss. He played three seasons as a Rebel from 2006-2008
In his time in Oxford, Lynn posted a 22-12 record with a 3.96 ERA, compiling three complete games (two shutouts), 297.0 innings pitched and 332 strikeouts.
Lynn teased the idea of something "fun" coming soon, but for now, his baseball career appears to be wrapped up.
"There might be something a little fun around the corner, upcoming weekend," Lynn said. "But for Major League Baseball I am done pitching."
Lynn has been a consistent name in the game for the last 13 years, earning him many thanks on social media as the day has gone on as he is forever hanging up the cleats on the sport of baseball.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.