Ole Miss Baseball Adds Commitment From Transfer OF Ryan Moerman
The Ole Miss Rebels saw some more positive momentum in the transfer portal on Tuesday as Illinois Fighting Illini outfielder Ryan Moerman pledged to the program on his Instagram story.
This is another big position of need for coach Mike Bianco and the Rebels as they will be without 2024 outfielders Ethan Lege, Ethan Groff and Treyson Hughes in 2025.
Moerman has been at Illinois for three seasons, holding a career batting average of .276 with 124 hits, 31 home runs and 104 RBI. His junior campaign with the Illini saw him post a .259 average with 19 home runs and 53 RBI.
The outfielder is the latest addition for Ole Miss in the portal in an offseason that has not been kind to the program in that regard. The Rebels have lost key contributors Andrew Fischer (3B) and Liam Doyle (LHP) in recent days, but Moerman is the fourth addition for Bianco and company in this transfer class.
He joins fellow transfers Collin Reuter (C), Will McCausland (RHP) and Luke Cheng (SS) as athletes who have pledged to the Rebels out of the portal.