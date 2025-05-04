How It Happened: Ole Miss Baseball Drops SEC Series Showdown to Oklahoma Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. – The Rebels had runners on second and third with two outs in the ninth inning but were unable to complete the comeback as No. 23 Ole Miss dropped game two and the series to No. 21 Oklahoma 5-3 on Saturday.
The Rebels had 10 hits but scored just three runs as the offense went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Mitchell Sanford and Austin Fawley each had two hits in the game. Fawley hit his team-leading 14th home run of the season.
Luke Hill went 1-for-4, extending his on base streak to 31 games and his hitting streak to eight.
The Sooners struck for three runs in the first inning as they opened the game with a fly out, triple, home run, single, single, and a walk.
Fawley hit his home run in the top of the second inning, a solo shot with one out that just got over the wall in left field, to make it 3-1.
The Sooners extended their lead with two more runs in the fifth inning. Catcher Easton Carmichael hit his second home run of the day in the inning.
The Rebels were able to put something together in the seventh inning as Collin Reuter opened the inning with a walk. Ryan Moerman doubled and Isaac Humphrey brought them each home with a single to make it 5-3.
With two outs in the ninth inning, Campbell Smithwick hit a pinch-hit single and Sanford doubled to put them both in scoring position with Hill at the plate. However, he would go on to strikeout to end the game.
The Rebels and the Sooners will play the series finale on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT.
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.